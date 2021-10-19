Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Money Forward, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3994   JP3869960009

MONEY FORWARD, INC.

(3994)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Money Forward : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021

10/19/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 15, 2021

Company name:

Money Forward, Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3994

URL https://corp.moneyforward.com

Representative:

Representative Director, President and CEO

Yosuke Tsuji

Inquiries:

Executive Officer and Accounting

Shun Matsuoka

TEL 03(6453)9160

Department Manager

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

October 15, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended August 31, 2021

11,293

41.7

690

-

(401)

-

(751)

-

(758)

-

Nine months ended August 31, 2020

7,970

61.3

(1,027)

-

(1,603)

-

(1,662)

-

(1,561)

-

(Note)Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Nine months ended August 31, 2021: (811) (-%). Nine months ended August 31, 2020: (1,285) (-%)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended August 31, 2021

(15.74)

-

Nine months ended August 31, 2020

(33.75)

-

  • EBITDA=Operating profit(loss) + depreciation and amortization + tax expenses included in operating expenses + share-based remuneration expenses
  • Diluted earnings per share is not disclosed because it is anti dilutive due to the Company's net loss position.
  • The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock effective on December 1, 2020. Therefore, earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
    1. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of August 31, 2021

56,407

42,453

72.9

As of November 30, 2020

21,711

10,237

44.3

(Reference)Equity (millions of yen) As of August 31, 2021: 41,130. As of November 30, 2020: 9,618

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended November 30, 2020

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending November 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

Year ending November 30, 2021

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to most recent dividend forecast: None

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

14,750

30.3

100

-

(1,196)

-

(1,261)

-

(1,308)

-

(27.42)

~15,750

~39.2

~500

~(796)

~(861)

~(908)

~(19.04)

(Note) Revisions to most recent dividend forecast: None

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended August 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of August 31, 2021

53,240,660

shares

As of November 30, 2020

47,702,436

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of August 31, 2021

34,447

shares

As of November 30, 2020

17,836

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended August 31, 2021

48,200,562 shares

Nine months ended August 31, 2020

46,272,912 shares

  • The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock effective on December 1, 2020.Therefore, total number of issued shares (common shares) is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2020

As of August 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,919,850

38,180,275

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,228,255

1,157,793

Operational investment securities

219,851

819,268

Inventories

83,005

22,195

Purchased receivables

2,210,303

3,272,817

Other

855,801

1,076,950

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(56,747)

(78,020)

Total current assets

13,460,320

44,451,279

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

478,231

518,314

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,547,877

3,187,288

Software

623,057

1,692,229

Software in progress

393,400

822,619

Total intangible assets

4,564,335

5,702,136

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,230,427

4,430,384

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

580,220

576,691

Other

410,833

782,934

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12,619)

(53,848)

Total investments and other assets

3,208,861

5,736,161

Total non-current assets

8,251,428

11,956,613

Total assets

21,711,748

56,407,892

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

175,032

189,720

Short-term loans payable

2,510,000

4,270,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

968,344

1,488,277

Accounts payable - other

1,664,797

1,585,009

Accrued expenses

717,171

757,426

Income taxes payable

89,930

232,068

Provision for bonuses

16,874

22,914

Unearned revenue

1,454,299

1,627,412

Other

643,955

724,869

Total current liabilities

8,240,405

10,897,698

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

3,067,741

2,921,050

Retirement benefit liability

-

2,109

Other

165,833

133,715

Total non-current liabilities

3,233,574

3,056,874

Total liabilities

11,473,980

13,954,573

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2020

As of August 31, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

9,614,410

25,751,247

Capital surplus

2,910,162

17,209,015

Retained earnings

(3,111,275)

(2,031,896)

Treasury shares

(146)

(850)

Total shareholders' equity

9,413,150

40,927,515

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

214,893

199,203

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,752)

3,338

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

205,140

202,542

Share acquisition rights

46,549

40,171

Non-controlling interests

572,927

1,283,091

Total net assets

10,237,768

42,453,319

Total liabilities and net assets

21,711,748

56,407,892

4

Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative) and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cumulative)

Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2021

Net sales

7,970,396

11,293,311

Cost of sales

2,631,774

3,232,564

Gross profit

5,338,622

8,060,747

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,942,009

8,461,892

Operating loss

(1,603,387)

(401,145)

Non-operating income

Interest income

109

73

Subsidy income

3,718

2,281

Consumption taxes refund

-

9,013

Other

1,755

10,082

Total non-operating income

5,583

21,450

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

27,602

35,155

Share issuance costs

25,351

313,935

Other

11,579

23,194

Total non-operating expenses

64,533

372,284

Ordinary loss

(1,662,337)

(751,978)

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

1,790

2,207

Gain on step acquisitions

100,000

-

Total extraordinary income

101,790

2,207

Loss before income taxes

(1,560,547)

(749,771)

Income taxes

35,814

58,821

Loss

(1,596,361)

(808,593)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(34,742)

(49,987)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(1,561,619)

(758,605)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Money Forward Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEY FORWARD, INC.
03:02aMONEY FORWARD : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August..
PU
10/18Japanese shares end lower on profit-taking; automakers shine
RE
10/17Japanese shares slide on profit-taking; automakers hit 6-year high
RE
10/15MONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a C..
PU
10/15MONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated..
PU
10/07BIZZI VIETNAM CO.,LTD announced that it has received $3 million in funding from Money F..
CI
09/30MONEY FORWARD : Integrated Report“Forward Map”2021
PU
09/01MONEY FORWARD : Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" Under the New Market..
PU
08/31Downward Pressure on Money-Market Rates Continues; Delta Variant Hits China Services Se..
DJ
08/26Bank of Korea Raises Key Rate, Revises Up 2021 Inflation Forecast; ECB to Release Meeti..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 765 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 -903 M -7,91 M -7,91 M
Net cash 2021 20 005 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 -381x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 383 B 3 349 M 3 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Money Forward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7 190,00 JPY
Average target price 7 834,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Tsuji President, CEO & Representative Director
Shunsuke Uchikawa Chief Financial Officer
Takuya Nakade Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hirokazu Ban Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Nobuaki Kurumatani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEY FORWARD, INC.46.29%3 349
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.16%2 307 102
SEA LIMITED79.40%197 169
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC77.35%104 376
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.70%81 481
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE39.29%70 611