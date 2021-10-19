Money Forward : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
October 15, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended August 31, 2021
11,293
41.7
690
-
(401)
-
(751)
-
(758)
-
Nine months ended August 31, 2020
7,970
61.3
(1,027)
-
(1,603)
-
(1,662)
-
(1,561)
-
(Note)Comprehensive income (millions of yen)
Nine months ended August 31, 2021: (811) (-%). Nine months ended August 31, 2020: (1,285) (-%)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended August 31, 2021
(15.74)
-
Nine months ended August 31, 2020
(33.75)
-
EBITDA=Operating profit(loss) + depreciation and amortization + tax expenses included in operating expenses + share-based remuneration expenses
Diluted earnings per share is not disclosed because it is anti dilutive due to the Company's net loss position.
The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock effective on December 1, 2020. Therefore, earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of August 31, 2021
56,407
42,453
72.9
As of November 30, 2020
21,711
10,237
44.3
(Reference)Equity (millions of yen) As of August 31, 2021: 41,130. As of November 30, 2020: 9,618
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended November 30, 2020
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending November 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
Year ending November 30, 2021
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to most recent dividend forecast: None
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
14,750
30.3
100
-
(1,196)
-
(1,261)
-
(1,308)
-
(27.42)
~15,750
~39.2
~500
~(796)
~(861)
~(908)
~(19.04)
(Note) Revisions to most recent dividend forecast: None
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended August 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of August 31, 2021
53,240,660
shares
As of November 30, 2020
47,702,436
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of August 31, 2021
34,447
shares
As of November 30, 2020
17,836
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended August 31, 2021
48,200,562 shares
Nine months ended August 31, 2020
46,272,912 shares
The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock effective on December 1, 2020.Therefore, total number of issued shares (common shares) is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2020
As of August 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,919,850
38,180,275
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,228,255
1,157,793
Operational investment securities
219,851
819,268
Inventories
83,005
22,195
Purchased receivables
2,210,303
3,272,817
Other
855,801
1,076,950
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(56,747)
(78,020)
Total current assets
13,460,320
44,451,279
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
478,231
518,314
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,547,877
3,187,288
Software
623,057
1,692,229
Software in progress
393,400
822,619
Total intangible assets
4,564,335
5,702,136
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,230,427
4,430,384
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
580,220
576,691
Other
410,833
782,934
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12,619)
(53,848)
Total investments and other assets
3,208,861
5,736,161
Total non-current assets
8,251,428
11,956,613
Total assets
21,711,748
56,407,892
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
175,032
189,720
Short-term loans payable
2,510,000
4,270,000
Current portion of long-term loans payable
968,344
1,488,277
Accounts payable - other
1,664,797
1,585,009
Accrued expenses
717,171
757,426
Income taxes payable
89,930
232,068
Provision for bonuses
16,874
22,914
Unearned revenue
1,454,299
1,627,412
Other
643,955
724,869
Total current liabilities
8,240,405
10,897,698
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
3,067,741
2,921,050
Retirement benefit liability
-
2,109
Other
165,833
133,715
Total non-current liabilities
3,233,574
3,056,874
Total liabilities
11,473,980
13,954,573
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2020
As of August 31, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
9,614,410
25,751,247
Capital surplus
2,910,162
17,209,015
Retained earnings
(3,111,275)
(2,031,896)
Treasury shares
(146)
(850)
Total shareholders' equity
9,413,150
40,927,515
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
214,893
199,203
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(9,752)
3,338
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
205,140
202,542
Share acquisition rights
46,549
40,171
Non-controlling interests
572,927
1,283,091
Total net assets
10,237,768
42,453,319
Total liabilities and net assets
21,711,748
56,407,892
4
Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative) and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cumulative)
Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2021
Net sales
7,970,396
11,293,311
Cost of sales
2,631,774
3,232,564
Gross profit
5,338,622
8,060,747
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,942,009
8,461,892
Operating loss
(1,603,387)
(401,145)
Non-operating income
Interest income
109
73
Subsidy income
3,718
2,281
Consumption taxes refund
-
9,013
Other
1,755
10,082
Total non-operating income
5,583
21,450
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
27,602
35,155
Share issuance costs
25,351
313,935
Other
11,579
23,194
Total non-operating expenses
64,533
372,284
Ordinary loss
(1,662,337)
(751,978)
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
1,790
2,207
Gain on step acquisitions
100,000
-
Total extraordinary income
101,790
2,207
Loss before income taxes
(1,560,547)
(749,771)
Income taxes
35,814
58,821
Loss
(1,596,361)
(808,593)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(34,742)
(49,987)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(1,561,619)
(758,605)
5
