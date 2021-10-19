Money Forward : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 15, 2021

Company name: Money Forward, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3994 URL https://corp.moneyforward.com Representative: Representative Director, President and CEO Yosuke Tsuji Inquiries: Executive Officer and Accounting Shun Matsuoka TEL 03(6453)9160 Department Manager Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: October 15, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 (from December 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales EBITDA Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended August 31, 2021 11,293 41.7 690 - (401) - (751) - (758) - Nine months ended August 31, 2020 7,970 61.3 (1,027) - (1,603) - (1,662) - (1,561) - (Note)Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Nine months ended August 31, 2021: (811) (-%). Nine months ended August 31, 2020: (1,285) (-%) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended August 31, 2021 (15.74) - Nine months ended August 31, 2020 (33.75) -

EBITDA=Operating profit(loss) + depreciation and amortization + tax expenses included in operating expenses + share-based remuneration expenses

share-based remuneration expenses Diluted earnings per share is not disclosed because it is anti dilutive due to the Company's net loss position.

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock effective on December 1, 2020. Therefore, earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

2-for-1 stock split of common stock effective on December 1, 2020. Therefore, earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated financial position



Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of August 31, 2021 56,407 42,453 72.9 As of November 30, 2020 21,711 10,237 44.3 (Reference)Equity (millions of yen) As of August 31, 2021: 41,130. As of November 30, 2020: 9,618 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended November 30, 2020 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending November 30, 2021 - 0.00 - Year ending November 30, 2021 0.00 0.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revisions to most recent dividend forecast: None

