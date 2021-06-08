Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Money Forward, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3994   JP3869960009

MONEY FORWARD, INC.

(3994)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Money Forward : Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)

06/08/2021 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

June 8, 2021

Company Name:

Money Forward, Inc.

Representative:

Yosuke Tsuji

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3994,

Stock Exchange: TSE Mothers)

Inquiries:

Naoya Kanesaka

Director, Executive Officer and CFO

(TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)

Money Forward, Inc. (Representative Director, President and CEO, Yosuke Tsuji, hereinafter the "Company"), Money Forward

Kessai, Inc. (Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama, hereinafter "Money Forward Kessai") which is the

subsidiary of the Company, and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO, Junichi Hanzawa, hereinafter "MUFG Bank") have

concluded a contract to establish a joint venture which aims to offer online factoring and invoicing BPO services for SMEs.

1. Purpose for establishing the joint venture

The joint venture will work to provide new financial services with the following features, with the aim of enabling more SME customers to receive financial services that meet their needs.

  • It will automate the screening process by accumulating credit data and utilizing know-how, reduce the time required for screening compared to conventional methods and enable customers to raise funds immediately when needed.
  • By providing a convenient web application, customers can easily apply for the services and receive the results of the screening process online, without face-to-face contact.
  • It will propose financing on terms more suited to the needs of customers.

MUFG Bank will provide financial knowledge and customer referral to the joint venture based on its comprehensive strength as a group including its trust and credibility. Money Forward Kessai will provide knowledge on the development of credit screening models, etc. The Company will promote the services to its SME customers.

In addition, the joint venture plans to provide an invoicing BPO services mainly targeting corporate customers of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

2. Overview of the joint venture to be established (scheduled)

Company name

Biz Forward, Inc.

Location

21F Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku,

Tokyo

Title and name of representative

Representative Director, Naomichi Tomiyama

Business

Online factoring and invoicing BPO services

Amount of capital

200 million yen

Establishment date

The summer of 2021

Fiscal year end

November

Net assets

400 million yen

Total assets

400 million yen

Major shareholders and

The Company51%

shareholding ratio

MUFG Bank49%

Relationship

Capital

The joint venture is a subsidiary of the Company.

with the

relationship

Company

Personal

Some of the directors and employees of the Company will be

relationship

seconded to the joint venture.

Business

Part of the trademark rights of the Company will be

relationship

transferred to the joint venture.

3. Overview of MUFG Bank

Company name

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Location

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Title and name of representative

President and CEO, Junichi Hanzawa

Business

Comprehensive financial services

Amount of capital

1,711,958 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Establishment date

August 15, 1919

Relationship

Capital

None.

with the

relationship

Company

Personal

None.

relationship

Business

The Company has loan contracts and other banking

relationship

transactions with MUFG Bank. The Company uses API

service offered by MUFG Bank.

Operating results and financial position of MUFG Bank over the past 3 years

Fiscal year

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

Net assets (million yen)

12,708,722

12,869,567

12,285,505

Total assets (million yen)

239,228,925

253,312,157

270,418,512

Net assets per share (yen)

964.46

987.52

960.19

Ordinary income (million yen)

4,277,820

4,863,987

5,338,180

Ordinary profit (million yen)

901,550

851,241

711,942

Profit attributable to owners of

575,260

612,437

97,921

parent (million yen)

Earnings per share (million yen)

46.57

49.58

7.92

Dividend per share (yen)

31.92

8.51

26.16

* Dividend in kind is excluded.

4. Main schedule for establishing of the joint venture

Contract date

June 8, 2021

Establishment date

The summer of 2021scheduled

Commencement date of business

The spring of 2022scheduled

5. Future outlook

The joint venture is expected to start its operation in the spring of 2022, and the impact on the consolidated business results of the Company's group for the current fiscal year is expected to be immaterial.

Disclaimer

Money Forward Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEY FORWARD, INC.
05:33aMONEY FORWARD  : Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated..
PU
06/07MONEY FORWARD  : Regarding Our Investment Policy to Maximize Corporate Value Ove..
PU
06/07MONEY FORWARD  : Notice Regarding Approval of Stock Market Listing Transfer to t..
PU
04/19Money Forward Completes Payment for Shares Issued in Stock Compensation Progr..
MT
04/16MONEY FORWARD  : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restri..
PU
04/15Money Forward Swings to Profit in Three Months to February; Shares Climb 4%
MT
04/05MONEY FORWARD  : Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a C..
PU
03/30MONEY FORWARD  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03/24Japanese Shares Close in Red Tracking Losses in Other Asian Markets
MT
03/23MONEY FORWARD  : to Issue New Shares Worth $5 Million as Stock Compensation to E..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 446 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 -802 M -7,32 M -7,32 M
Net cash 2021 1 329 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -339x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 B 2 589 M 2 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Money Forward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6 105,91 JPY
Last Close Price 5 890,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yosuke Tsuji President, CEO & Representative Director
Shunsuke Uchikawa Chief Financial Officer
Takuya Nakade Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hirokazu Ban Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Nobuaki Kurumatani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEY FORWARD, INC.19.84%2 589
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.76%1 888 844
SEA LIMITED29.02%134 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.58%99 001
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.53%59 594
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.45%56 737