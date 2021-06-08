Money Forward : Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)
06/08/2021 | 05:33am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
June 8, 2021
Company Name:
Money Forward, Inc.
Representative:
Yosuke Tsuji
Representative Director, President and CEO
(Securities Code: 3994,
Stock Exchange: TSE Mothers)
Inquiries:
Naoya Kanesaka
Director, Executive Officer and CFO
(TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)
Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)
Money Forward, Inc. (Representative Director, President and CEO, Yosuke Tsuji, hereinafter the "Company"), Money Forward
Kessai, Inc. (Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama, hereinafter "Money Forward Kessai") which is the
subsidiary of the Company, and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO, Junichi Hanzawa, hereinafter "MUFG Bank") have
concluded a contract to establish a joint venture which aims to offer online factoring and invoicing BPO services for SMEs.
1. Purpose for establishing the joint venture
The joint venture will work to provide new financial services with the following features, with the aim of enabling more SME customers to receive financial services that meet their needs.
It will automate the screening process by accumulating credit data and utilizing know-how, reduce the time required for screening compared to conventional methods and enable customers to raise funds immediately when needed.
By providing a convenient web application, customers can easily apply for the services and receive the results of the screening process online, without face-to-face contact.
It will propose financing on terms more suited to the needs of customers.
MUFG Bank will provide financial knowledge and customer referral to the joint venture based on its comprehensive strength as a group including its trust and credibility. Money Forward Kessai will provide knowledge on the development of credit screening models, etc. The Company will promote the services to its SME customers.
In addition, the joint venture plans to provide an invoicing BPO services mainly targeting corporate customers of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
2. Overview of the joint venture to be established (scheduled)
Company name
Biz Forward, Inc.
Location
21F Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku,
Tokyo
Title and name of representative
Representative Director, Naomichi Tomiyama
Business
Online factoring and invoicing BPO services
Amount of capital
200 million yen
Establishment date
The summer of 2021
Fiscal year end
November
Net assets
400 million yen
Total assets
400 million yen
Major shareholders and
The Company：51%
shareholding ratio
MUFG Bank：49%
Relationship
Capital
The joint venture is a subsidiary of the Company.
with the
relationship
Company
Personal
Some of the directors and employees of the Company will be
relationship
seconded to the joint venture.
Business
Part of the trademark rights of the Company will be
relationship
transferred to the joint venture.
3. Overview of MUFG Bank
Company name
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Location
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Title and name of representative
President and CEO, Junichi Hanzawa
Business
Comprehensive financial services
Amount of capital
1,711,958 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Establishment date
August 15, 1919
Relationship
Capital
None.
with the
relationship
Company
Personal
None.
relationship
Business
The Company has loan contracts and other banking
relationship
transactions with MUFG Bank. The Company uses API
service offered by MUFG Bank.
Operating results and financial position of MUFG Bank over the past 3 years
Fiscal year
March 2018
March 2019
March 2020
Net assets (million yen)
12,708,722
12,869,567
12,285,505
Total assets (million yen)
239,228,925
253,312,157
270,418,512
Net assets per share (yen)
964.46
987.52
960.19
Ordinary income (million yen)
4,277,820
4,863,987
5,338,180
Ordinary profit (million yen)
901,550
851,241
711,942
Profit attributable to owners of
575,260
612,437
97,921
parent (million yen)
Earnings per share (million yen)
46.57
49.58
7.92
Dividend per share (yen)
31.92
8.51
26.16
* Dividend in kind is excluded.
4. Main schedule for establishing of the joint venture
Contract date
June 8, 2021
Establishment date
The summer of 2021（scheduled）
Commencement date of business
The spring of 2022（scheduled）
5. Future outlook
The joint venture is expected to start its operation in the spring of 2022, and the impact on the consolidated business results of the Company's group for the current fiscal year is expected to be immaterial.