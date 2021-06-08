Money Forward : Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

June 8, 2021 Company Name: Money Forward, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Tsuji Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994, Stock Exchange: TSE Mothers) Inquiries: Naoya Kanesaka Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice Regarding Establishment of a Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)

Money Forward, Inc. (Representative Director, President and CEO, Yosuke Tsuji, hereinafter the "Company"), Money Forward

Kessai, Inc. (Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama, hereinafter "Money Forward Kessai") which is the

subsidiary of the Company, and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO, Junichi Hanzawa, hereinafter "MUFG Bank") have

concluded a contract to establish a joint venture which aims to offer online factoring and invoicing BPO services for SMEs.

1. Purpose for establishing the joint venture

The joint venture will work to provide new financial services with the following features, with the aim of enabling more SME customers to receive financial services that meet their needs.

It will automate the screening process by accumulating credit data and utilizing know-how, reduce the time required for screening compared to conventional methods and enable customers to raise funds immediately when needed.

By providing a convenient web application, customers can easily apply for the services and receive the results of the screening process online, without face-to-face contact.

It will propose financing on terms more suited to the needs of customers.

MUFG Bank will provide financial knowledge and customer referral to the joint venture based on its comprehensive strength as a group including its trust and credibility. Money Forward Kessai will provide knowledge on the development of credit screening models, etc. The Company will promote the services to its SME customers.

In addition, the joint venture plans to provide an invoicing BPO services mainly targeting corporate customers of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

2. Overview of the joint venture to be established (scheduled)