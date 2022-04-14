Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Money3 Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNY   AU000000MNY1

MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED

(MNY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:57 am EDT
2.760 AUD   +2.22%
Money3 : Application for quotation of securities - MNY

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MNY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

300,000

13/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MNY

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 63117296143

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MNYAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

13/4/2022

13/4/2022

300,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securitiesName of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

Scott Baldwin

Baldwin Brothers Investments Pty Ltd

300,000

Issue date 13/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

For personal use

Number of +securities to be quoted 300,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 2.50000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Money3 Corporation Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 194 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 52,1 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2022 339 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 575 M 426 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Money3 Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,70 AUD
Average target price 4,45 AUD
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Joseph Baldwin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Siva Subramani Head-Treasury
Stuart Robertson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Neville Chief Operating Officer
Carly Crowe Manager-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED-23.94%426
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED5.04%58 244
ORIX CORPORATION-1.43%21 320
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-19.23%19 532
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.48%7 880
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-9.90%7 044