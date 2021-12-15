Log in
    MGI   US60935Y2081

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MGI)
  Report
Exclusive-Buyout firm Madison Dearborn approaches MoneyGram with acquisition bid-sources

12/15/2021 | 02:56pm EST
The MoneyGram logo is seen on a kiosk in New York

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC has approached MoneyGram International Inc, one of the world's largest money transfer companies, with an acquisition offer, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Dallas-based company has become an acquisition target as intense competition in the sector from digital rivals such as Remitly Global Inc and Revolut has weighed on its ability to capitalize on the growing market for payments and remittances.

There is no certainty that MoneyGram, which has a market value of about $700 million and carries $800 million in debt net of cash, will agree to any deal, the sources said. The company has engaged with potential buyers several times in the last few years, including in 2019, Reuters has reported.

Madison Dearborn declined to comment, while MoneyGram spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MoneyGram, which according to its website has served 150 million people in the last five years, has been focusing on digital payments as an area of growth. In October, it announced a blockchain partnership that relies on financial technology firm Circle's USD Coin, one of the world's fastest-growing dollar digital currencies.

A $1.2 billion deal for China's Ant Financial to acquire MoneyGram was blocked by the United States in January 2018 on national security concerns. MoneyGram shares took a hit as a result, but have since recovered. They are up 28% year-to-date versus an 18% rise in the Nasdaq Composite interest.

The company reported third-quarter operating income of $26.8 million, down from $36.6 million a year ago, amid a rise in transactional expenses.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Greg Roumeliotis


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 284 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 673 M 673 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 91,7%
Managers and Directors
W. Alexander Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Angelilli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilary Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Andres Villareal Chief Compliance Officer
Robert L. Villaseñor Secretary, General Counsel & CAO
