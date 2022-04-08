Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MoneyGram International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGI   US60935Y2081

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.59 USD   -0.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MONEYGRAM INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Moneygram International, Inc. - MGI

04/08/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MGI) to Murata Electronics North America, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of MoneyGram will receive only $11.00 in cash for each share of MoneyGram that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mgi/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03/30Stocks, currencies lifted by progress in Russia-Ukraine talks
RE
03/22Northland Downgrades Moneygram International to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts..
MT
03/17MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16MoneyGram Agrees to Pay $8.3 Million in New York Department of Financial Services Settl..
MT
03/16MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Agrees to Settle Legacy Enforcement Matter with New York Departm..
PU
03/16MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16MoneyGram Agrees to Settle Legacy Enforcement Matter with New York Department of Financ..
PR
03/14MoneyGram Suspends Business Services in Russia After Invasion of Ukraine
MT
03/11MoneyGram to Suspend Services in Russia
PR
03/11MoneyGram International, Inc. to Suspend Services in Russia
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 318 M - -
Net income 2022 48,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 022 M 1 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 072
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Technical analysis trends MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,62 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Alexander Holmes Senior VP-Strategy & Investor Relations
Lawrence Angelilli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilary Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Andres Villareal Senior VP & Deputy Chief Compliance Officer
Robert L. Villaseñor Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.34.60%1 022
BLOCK, INC.-22.03%72 976
FISERV, INC.-1.08%65 718
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.42%37 917
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.54%19 445
NEXI S.P.A-31.69%13 649