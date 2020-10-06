MoneyGram International : Shares Rise 7% After Extension of Walmart Partnership

By Chris Wack

MoneyGram International shares were up 7% to $3.15 after the company said it agreed to a three-year extension of its relationship with Walmart Inc. through March 2024.

MoneyGram said its services at Walmart, including Walmart2World, the MoneyGram powered white label money transfer service, are available in more than 4,700 Walmart locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as through a co-branded digital platform.

In this extended term, MoneyGram and Walmart will continue focusing on customer experience initiatives as well as offering customers a variety of enhanced options to receive money from their homes.

