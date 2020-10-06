Log in
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MGI)
MoneyGram International : Shares Rise 7% After Extension of Walmart Partnership

10/06/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

By Chris Wack

MoneyGram International shares were up 7% to $3.15 after the company said it agreed to a three-year extension of its relationship with Walmart Inc. through March 2024.

MoneyGram said its services at Walmart, including Walmart2World, the MoneyGram powered white label money transfer service, are available in more than 4,700 Walmart locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as through a co-branded digital platform.

In this extended term, MoneyGram and Walmart will continue focusing on customer experience initiatives as well as offering customers a variety of enhanced options to receive money from their homes.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC. 7.09% 3.18 Delayed Quote.40.95%
WALMART INC. 0.26% 142.13 Delayed Quote.19.32%
