MoneyGram International : Blockchain firm Ripple to end partnership with MoneyGram

March 8 (Reuters) - Blockchain payment firm Ripple said on
Monday it will end its partnership with money transfer services
company MoneyGram International Inc.
Ripple did not specify the reason behind its decision to
terminate the agreement, but Chief Executive Officer Brad
the company and MoneyGram were committed to revisiting the
partnership in future.
MoneyGram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Ripple bought a $30 million stake in MoneyGram in 2019, with
the partnership initially set for two years. The deal allowed
MoneyGram to use Ripple's product for cross-border payment and
In December, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charged Ripple, associated with cryptocurrency XRP, with
conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.
