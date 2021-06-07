MoneyGram International : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 7, 2021, MoneyGram International, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into an ATM Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (the 'Sales Agreement') with BofA Securities, Inc., as sales agent ('BofA'). Pursuant to the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell from time to time shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the 'Common Shares'), with an aggregate sales price of up to $100.0 million, through an 'at the market' equity offering program under which BofA will act as sales agent and/or principal (the 'ATM Program').

Upon delivery of an issuance notice and subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, BofA will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations, to sell the Common Shares from time to time based upon the Company's instructions for the sales, including price, time or size limits specified by the Company. Pursuant to the Sales Agreement, sales of the Common Shares may be made by any method permitted by law and deemed to be an 'at the market' offering as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), including block trades, ordinary brokers' transactions on Nasdaq or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, or by any other method permitted by law. Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may also sell Common Shares to BofA as principal for its own account, at a price to be agreed upon at the time of sale. BofA's obligations to sell the Common Shares under the Sales Agreement are subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including customary closing conditions.

The Sales Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and indemnification obligations of the Company and BofA, including for liabilities under the Securities Act. The compensation payable to BofA for sales of Common Shares with respect to which BofA acts as sales agent will be up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per Common Share sold, and the Company has agreed to reimburse BofA for certain of its expenses. The Company is not obligated to sell any Common Shares under the Sales Agreement, and the Company or BofA may at any time suspend solicitations and offers under the Sales Agreement. The Sales Agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time by giving written notice to BofA for any reason or by BofA at any time by giving written notice to the Company for any reason, or immediately under certain circumstances in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement. The Sales Agreement will automatically terminate upon the issuance and sale of Common Shares having an aggregate sales price of $100.0 million pursuant to the Sales Agreement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, from the ATM Program to partially repay outstanding indebtedness under our First Lien Credit Agreement, dated June 26, 2019, with Bank of America, N.A. acting as administrative agent, and the lender parties thereto, as amended (the 'First Lien Credit Agreement'), and/or under our Second Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of June 26, 2019, with Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, the financial institutions party thereto as lenders and the other agents party thereto (the 'Second Lien Credit Agreement'), and to pay for certain costs associated with the refinancing of the First Lien Credit Agreement and Second Lien Credit Agreement that the Company is currently contemplating for the third quarter of 2021. The Company has not yet determined any of the terms or timing of the contemplated refinancing.

Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-255122),filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2021. The Company filed a prospectus supplement, dated June 7, 2021 (the 'Prospectus Supplement'), to the prospectus, dated April 8, 2021, in connection with the offer and sale of the Common Shares.

The summary of the Sales Agreement in this report does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference. Legal opinions relating to the Common Shares are included in Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shallnot constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of Common Shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.