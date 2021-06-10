Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MoneyGram International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGI   US60935Y2081

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MoneyGram International : Other Items (Form 8-K)

06/10/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Other Items.

On June 4, 2021, MoneyGram International, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division, Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (the 'Government') participated in a telephonic status conference with the United States Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania (the 'US Judge') regarding the Government's Unopposed Motion to Dismiss the criminal Information against the Company, which had originally been filed against the Company on November 9, 2012 pursuant to a Deferred Prosecution Agreement ('DPA') between the Government and the Company. The term of the DPA ended on May 10, 2021 and the Government then filed the Unopposed Motion to Dismiss on May 17, 2021.

On June 9, 2021, pursuant to the US Judge's request, the Government filed an Amended Unopposed Motion to Dismiss that provided additional details about the Company's satisfaction of its obligations under the DPA and enhancements to the Company's compliance program. On June 10, 2021, the US Judge signed an Order dismissing the criminal Information with prejudice, which effectively discharged the Government's criminal case against the Company and officially ended the matter.

Disclaimer

MoneyGram International Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01:34pMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL  : Other Items (Form 8-K)
PU
01:32pMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL  : Says Online Transfer Transactions Reach Record High i..
MT
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Weakening Late in Monday Trading
MT
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Overcoming Early Monday Weakness
MT
06/07MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL  : Unveils At-The-Market Equity Offering Program of $100..
MT
06/07MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other..
AQ
06/07MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL  : Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/07MONEYGRAM  : Announces $100,000,000 At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
PR
06/03MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, M..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 289 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 798 M 798 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
MoneyGram International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,56 $
Last Close Price 10,01 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Alexander Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Angelilli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilary Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Andres Villareal Chief Compliance Officer
Robert L. Villaseñor Secretary, General Counsel & CAO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.83.17%798
SQUARE, INC.-3.41%95 723
FISERV, INC.-2.42%74 085
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.90%56 667
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.59%22 607
AFTERPAY LIMITED-18.32%22 129