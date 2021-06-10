MoneyGram International : Other Items (Form 8-K)

Other Items.

On June 4, 2021, MoneyGram International, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division, Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (the 'Government') participated in a telephonic status conference with the United States Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania (the 'US Judge') regarding the Government's Unopposed Motion to Dismiss the criminal Information against the Company, which had originally been filed against the Company on November 9, 2012 pursuant to a Deferred Prosecution Agreement ('DPA') between the Government and the Company. The term of the DPA ended on May 10, 2021 and the Government then filed the Unopposed Motion to Dismiss on May 17, 2021.

On June 9, 2021, pursuant to the US Judge's request, the Government filed an Amended Unopposed Motion to Dismiss that provided additional details about the Company's satisfaction of its obligations under the DPA and enhancements to the Company's compliance program. On June 10, 2021, the US Judge signed an Order dismissing the criminal Information with prejudice, which effectively discharged the Government's criminal case against the Company and officially ended the matter.