MoneyGram : to Release First Quarter 2021 Results

04/21/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
DALLAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-800-239-9838
Toll/International: 1-929-477-0402
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144463 

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 7162032
Replay is available through Friday, May 14, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact
Stephen Reiff
media@moneygram.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-to-release-first-quarter-2021-results-301274045.html

SOURCE MoneyGram


© PRNewswire 2021
