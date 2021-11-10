Log in
MoneyGram to Participate in Northcoast Research Virtual Fall Management Forum

11/10/2021 | 03:33pm EST
DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), the global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced that Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Northcoast Research Virtual Fall Management Forum on Monday, November 15, 2021. To request a meeting, please contact your Northcoast Research representative.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people around the world over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

MoneyGram Media Contact
Stephen Reiff
media@moneygram.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-to-participate-in-northcoast-research-virtual-fall-management-forum-301421507.html

SOURCE MoneyGram


© PRNewswire 2021
