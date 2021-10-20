Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MoneyGram International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGI   US60935Y2081

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MoneyGram : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/20/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, October 29, 2021. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-866-288-0540
Toll/International: 1-646-828-8144
Participant Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1507507&tp_key=53b0a905ac
Participant ID: 3522682 

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 3522682
Replay is available through Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact
Stephen Reiff
media@moneygram.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-to-release-third-quarter-2021-results-301404903.html

SOURCE MoneyGram


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01:01pMONEYGRAM : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
10/06MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : Int'l Unveils Partnership With Stellar Development Foundation to..
MT
10/06MONEYGRAM : Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Ut..
PR
10/06MoneyGram International, Inc. Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Develop..
CI
09/16THE GREAT EXPECTATIONS OF CRYPTO FOR : Strong Hope for the Future, but We're Not at an Inf..
PU
09/02Western Union, MoneyGram resume services to Afghanistan
RE
09/02MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : U.S. allows personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan
RE
09/02What leverage do U.S., allies have over Taliban in Afghanistan?
RE
08/06INSIDER TRENDS : MoneyGram International Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/03MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations