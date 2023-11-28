Official MONEYHERO LIMITED press release

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq:MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market leading financial products platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, before market opens and will hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EST the same day.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ik2787q3

Conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI51ed0b3fe8584266bcfa4335f51ad70c

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Group, formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia with respective local market brands, currently has 270 commercial partners and had 9.1 million average Monthly Unique Users during the first half of 2023.

