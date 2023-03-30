Advanced search
MoneyLion Gives People the Chance to Turn Play Money Into Real Money With Scavenger Hunt in NYC

03/30/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brand kicks off FinLit month with gamified guerilla marketing activation in NYC starting April 1st, giving consumers the chance to unlock useful money hacks and win up to $1,000 in cash

April is Financial Literacy Month and MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the go-to money app powered by next generation personalized financial content and products, has officially announced a month-long rollout of content, giveaways, and activations promoting financial literacy to all consumers, including the over 1/3 of Americans (36%) that are not financially literate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005205/en/

Beginning April 1st, in coordination with the biggest pranking holiday of the year, and extending all month, New Yorkers should be on the search for play money scattered throughout the city, with fictitious $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills. These bills are designed with QR codes that when scanned, unlock useful money hacks or real cash. (Photo: Business Wire)



To kick off Financial Literacy Month, MoneyLion is activating a disruptive, gamified campaign in NYC, giving all New Yorkers the opportunity to discover useful money hacks, with the chance to win up to $1,000 in cash. Beginning April 1st, in coordination with the biggest pranking holiday of the year, and extending all month, New Yorkers should be on the search for play money scattered throughout the city, with fictitious $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills. These bills are designed with QR codes that when scanned, unlock useful money hacks or real cash. Content Timeline:

  • Week of 4/3 - Wealth Building Hacks
  • Week of 4/10 - Shopping/Retail Hacks
  • Week of 4/17 - Food/Grocery Hacks
  • Week of 4/24 - Student Life Hacks

Consumers can also expect to receive contextually relevant tips that they can use immediately - find a bill posted outside of a grocery store? Receive a hack around how to save money at checkout. Find a bill outside of a bank? Receive a hack around avoiding bank fees. MoneyLion is giving back in more ways than one.

To stretch the consumer givebacks all month, MoneyLion is also announcing new exclusive content produced by some of the top financial influencers, specifically curated to provide financial literacy tips around things consumers do most, like shopping, travel, and of course, taxes. These influencers include Brandon Copeland, What Is New York, The Grubfather, Joe Ando, NYC for Free, Katie Romero, and more.

Financial literacy is a priority for us throughout the year, not just April. We are always trying to empower our customers with content and applicable hacks,” said Cynthia Kleinbaum Milner, Chief Marketing Officer at MoneyLion. “We are kicking off Financial Literacy Month with a fun, purposeful disruption that gives the general public the tools and knowledge to unlock the power of every dollar

On all weekdays throughout Financial Literacy Month, consumers can download and access the MoneyLion app to get exclusive content providing applicable money hacks covering personal finance, shopping, student-life, grocery shopping, and eating at restaurants.

For those that are not able to get out in the streets of NYC and scan bills, consumers can still enter through MoneyLion social channels for a chance to win cash and view money hacks throughout all of Financial Literacy Month.

To learn more about financial literacy, how MoneyLion is educating consumers, and how to be part of the month-long activation, visit MoneyLion.com/moneyhacks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance mobile app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to positively change people’s financial path by rewiring the financial system and empowering them with greater financial literacy and access. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their money life with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,000+ enterprise partner network, together in one experience. MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com.



