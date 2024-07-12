MoneyLion (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a digital ecosystem for consumer finance that empowers everyone to make their best financial decisions, was recognized for the second straight year as one of CNBC’s “World’s Top FinTech Companies 2024” list. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

MoneyLion was honored in the Wealth Technology category in the second edition of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies.

Offering a robust suite of wealth-building tools such as managed investment accounts, auto-investing, and round-ups, MoneyLion is dedicated to improving the financial lives of American consumers. By using MoneyLion, consumers can feel more in control of their finances, and can better take care of themselves and their families.

“We are proud to be mentioned with some of the world’s leading FinTech companies for the second year in a row,” said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion Founder and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to consumers trusting MoneyLion to help them make their best financial decisions. We have a robust suite of offerings that no other player in the industry can replicate, with credit monitoring and banking dashboards, investing and savings calculators, and personalized content to guide consumers. Being named to this list further underscores how we’re on the right path with our mission.”

The World's Top FinTech Companies list recognizes 250 companies across eight different market segments: Payments, Neobanking, Alternate Finance, Wealth Technology, Financial Planning, Digital Assets, Business Process Solutions, and Banking Solutions. These segment-specific KPIs were derived by the following research methods:

Collection of Publicly Available Data Points: In-depth research into relevant KPIs for more than 2,000 eligible companies was conducted using publicly available sources including annual reports, company websites and media monitoring. Open Online Application: More than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs.

This honor comes after MoneyLion’s fifth consecutive record quarter, demonstrating the strength and resilience of its diversified business model. It also highlights MoneyLion’s ongoing commitment to investing in transformative technologies that redefine the way consumers engage in financial services.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products, content and marketing technology, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,100+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience.

MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com. For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit www.engine.tech. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on X.

