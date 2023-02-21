Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MoneyLion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   US60938K1060

MONEYLION INC.

(ML)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
0.6855 USD   -5.45%
05:42pMoneyLion to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
BU
02/16MoneyLion Partners with Column Tax to Offer Customers Free Tax Services
BU
02/02MoneyLion Introduces Hot Pass, a Complete Fan Rewards Ecosystem Exclusively for NASCAR Fans
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MoneyLion to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

02/21/2023 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the one-stop destination for financial content, products and advice, today announced it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. An earnings conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.moneylion.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available on the same website.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-502-7184
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8875

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the MoneyLion fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a one-stop destination for personalized financial content, financial products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products – including everyday digital banking, cash advances, automated investing, credit building loans, budgeting, financial tracking and rewards – with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MONEYLION INC.
05:42pMoneyLion to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, M..
BU
02/16MoneyLion Partners with Column Tax to Offer Customers Free Tax Services
BU
02/02MoneyLion Introduces Hot Pass, a Complete Fan Rewards Ecosystem Exclusively for NASCAR ..
BU
02/02MoneyLion Inc. Introduces Hot Pass, a Complete Fan Rewards Ecosystem Exclusively for NA..
CI
01/25MoneyLion's Personal Financial Wellness Survey Reveals Younger Generations are Turning ..
BU
2022MoneyLion Wins “Best Financial Literacy Tool” and “Best API” at..
BU
2022Transcript : MoneyLion Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2022MoneyLion Debuts Premium Membership for $9.99 Per Month
MT
2022Moneylion Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Moneylion Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Sta..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONEYLION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 330 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MONEYLION INC.
Duration : Period :
MoneyLion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEYLION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 498%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diwakar Choubey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Correia Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John C. Chrystal Non-Executive Chairman
Chris S. Sugden Independent Director
Jeffrey J. Gary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEYLION INC.16.94%184
INTUIT INC.3.90%113 601
ADYEN N.V.14.17%48 667
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.43%41 240
WORLDLINE12.67%12 395
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.24.84%9 638