    ML   US60938K1060

MONEYLION INC.

(ML)
  Report
MoneyLion to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

01/06/2022 | 08:06am EST
MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO, Dee Choubey, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Correia, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12th at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available here and in the Events and Presentations section of MoneyLion’s Investor Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at ir@moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 9.4 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com/investors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 M - -
Net income 2021 -124 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 788 M 788 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 68,1%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Diwakar Choubey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Correia Chief Financial Officer
John C. Chrystal Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Mun Foong Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Michelle Roady Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEYLION INC.-14.39%788
INTUIT INC.-7.70%168 116
ADYEN N.V.-2.44%79 032
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.6.76%70 959
WORLDLINE6.63%16 602
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.10%12 079