    ML   US60938K1060

MONEYLION INC.

(ML)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
1.520 USD   -7.32%
MoneyLion to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022
BU
MoneyLion Inc. and Zogo Team Up to Provide Unparalleled Financial Education Experience
CI
MONEYLION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
MoneyLion to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022

08/30/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the go-to destination for financial content, products and advice, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO, Dee Choubey, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Correia, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. ET. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available will be available within the Events and Presentations section of MoneyLion’s Investor Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Barclays representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at ir@moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 338 M - -
Net income 2022 -77,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 73,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 225%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diwakar Choubey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Correia Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John C. Chrystal Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Mun Foong Chief Technology Officer
Chris S. Sugden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEYLION INC.-59.31%398
INTUIT INC.-32.09%123 211
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.72%56 591
ADYEN N.V.-31.85%48 740
WORLDLINE-16.49%11 494
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-47.18%8 258