MoneyMe : Application for quotation of securities - MME
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MONEYME LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 15, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code
Number of +securities to be quoted
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MME
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
23,494,329
14/03/2022
MME
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
42,912,896
15/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MONEYME LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
29636747414
1.3
ASX issuer code
MME
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
|
Announcement Date and Time
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
Time
request
17-Dec-2021 09:12
New - Proposed issue of securities - MME
A placement or other type of issue
MME
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
MME : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
14/3/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
category.
For personal
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
only
23,494,329
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities were issued as part of the consideration payable by MoneyMe for MoneyMe's acquisition of 100% of the shares in SocietyOne Holdings Pty Ltd
shares in SocietyOne Holdings Pty Ltd
use
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
|
+securities to be quoted
1.540000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
|
personal
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
ASX +security code and description
MME : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
15/3/2022
Distribution Schedule
|
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
For
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001 - 5,000
%
5,001 - 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
MoneyMe Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:49:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|All news about MONEYME LIMITED
|Sales 2022
112 M
80,8 M
80,8 M
|Net income 2022
-27,6 M
-20,0 M
-20,0 M
|Net Debt 2022
669 M
485 M
485 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|Yield 2022
|Capitalization
264 M
191 M
191 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,36x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MONEYME LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
1,54 AUD
|Average target price
2,37 AUD
|Spread / Average Target
53,9%