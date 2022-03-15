MoneyMe : Application for quotation of securities - MME

For personal use only

Entity name

MONEYME LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date MME ORDINARY FULLY PAID 23,494,329 14/03/2022 MME ORDINARY FULLY PAID 42,912,896 15/03/2022

