    MME   AU0000066045

MONEYME LIMITED

(MME)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 12:29:22 am
1.5 AUD   -2.60%
12:50aMONEYME : Application for quotation of securities - MME
02/23MoneyMe Secures $18 Million Debt Funding for Acquisition
02/23TRANSCRIPT : MoneyMe Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
MoneyMe : Application for quotation of securities - MME

03/15/2022 | 12:50am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MONEYME LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MME

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

23,494,329

14/03/2022

MME

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

42,912,896

15/03/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MONEYME LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

29636747414

1.3

ASX issuer code

MME

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Dec-2021 09:12

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MME

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

MME : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

23,494,329

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities were issued as part of the consideration payable by MoneyMe for MoneyMe's acquisition of 100% of the

shares in SocietyOne Holdings Pty Ltd

use

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

1.540000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

ASX +security code and description

MME : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

15/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001 - 5,000

%

5,001 - 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MoneyMe Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
