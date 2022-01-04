MoneyMe : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MME

ASX +security code and description

MMEAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 168,449 Clayton Howes Clayton Howes 93,583 Neal Hawkins Neal Hawkins

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02438395-2A1332289?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification