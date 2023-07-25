(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

FTSE 100

Berenberg raises SSE price target to 2,300 (2,200) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts Auto Trader to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 555 (630) pence

Morgan Stanley cuts Rio Tinto price target to 5,500 (5,600) pence - 'overweight'

FTSE 250

UBS cuts Moneysupermarket.com to 'sell' (buy) - price target 260 (275) pence

Barclays raises Moneysupermarket.com target to 305 (300) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts Petershill Partners target to 223 (226) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Intermediate Capital target to 1,719 (1,625) pence - 'neutral'

Morgan Stanley cuts Synthomer price target to 140 (155) pence - 'equal-weight'

SMALL CAP

Berenberg cuts Ceres Power price target to 1,140 (1,155) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises Ryanair price target to 24.25 (24) EUR - 'overweight'

