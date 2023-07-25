(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
FTSE 100
Berenberg raises SSE price target to 2,300 (2,200) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan cuts Auto Trader to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 555 (630) pence
Morgan Stanley cuts Rio Tinto price target to 5,500 (5,600) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
UBS cuts Moneysupermarket.com to 'sell' (buy) - price target 260 (275) pence
Barclays raises Moneysupermarket.com target to 305 (300) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts Petershill Partners target to 223 (226) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Intermediate Capital target to 1,719 (1,625) pence - 'neutral'
Morgan Stanley cuts Synthomer price target to 140 (155) pence - 'equal-weight'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg cuts Ceres Power price target to 1,140 (1,155) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Ryanair price target to 24.25 (24) EUR - 'overweight'
