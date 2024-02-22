Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates price comparison sites for insurance, money, home services, and other products. Its segments include Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback. The Insurance segment services include the customer completing transactions for an insurance policy on the provider's Website, its Website, or a telephone call. The Money segment includes customers completing transactions for money products such as credit cards, loans, and mortgages on the provider's Website. The Home Services segment includes customers completing transactions for home services products such as energy and broadband on the provider's Website, its Website, or a telephone call. The Travel segment includes customers completing the transaction for travel products on the provider's Website or its Website. Cashback segments include customers completing transactions for retail, telecommunications, services, and travel products.

Sector Internet Services