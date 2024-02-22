(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

JPMorgan raises Hikma Pharmaceutical price target to 2,350 (2,200) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Segro price target to 940 (863) pence - 'hold'

----------

RBC raises Phoenix Group price target to 600 (590) pence - 'outperform'

----------

RBC raises Legal & General price target to 295 (290) pence - 'outperform'

----------

RBC raises Aviva price target to 470 (460) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Berenberg cuts HSBC price target to 800 (820) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts BP price target to 510 (525) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Rio Tinto price target to 7,100 (7,300) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto price target to 7,040 (7,000) pence - 'overweight'

----------

RBC cuts Rio Tinto price target to 5,900 (6,100) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Jefferies cuts Glencore price target to 450 (560) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises National Grid price target to 1,092 (1,077) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Centrica price target to 190 (195) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises Intercontinental Hotels target to 8,725 (6,490) pence - 'neutral'

----------

DZ Bank raises BAE Systems fair value to 1,420 (1,330) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' (hold) - price target 295 (290) pence

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

RBC raises Chesnara price target to 335 (330) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.