(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan raises Hikma Pharmaceutical price target to 2,350 (2,200) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg raises Segro price target to 940 (863) pence - 'hold'
----------
RBC raises Phoenix Group price target to 600 (590) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC raises Legal & General price target to 295 (290) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC raises Aviva price target to 470 (460) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Berenberg cuts HSBC price target to 800 (820) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts BP price target to 510 (525) pence - 'hold'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Rio Tinto price target to 7,100 (7,300) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto price target to 7,040 (7,000) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Rio Tinto price target to 5,900 (6,100) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Jefferies cuts Glencore price target to 450 (560) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises National Grid price target to 1,092 (1,077) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Centrica price target to 190 (195) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Intercontinental Hotels target to 8,725 (6,490) pence - 'neutral'
----------
DZ Bank raises BAE Systems fair value to 1,420 (1,330) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' (hold) - price target 295 (290) pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
RBC raises Chesnara price target to 335 (330) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.