  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    MONY   GB00B1ZBKY84

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC

(MONY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:46 2022-10-18 am EDT
208.10 GBX   +4.78%
03:33aLondon stocks hit over one-week highs on UK policy reversal optimism
RE
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher
DJ
02:35aMoneysupermarket.com Posts Better-than-Expected Q3 Performance, Lifts FY22 Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

London stocks hit over one-week highs on UK policy reversal optimism

10/18/2022 | 03:33am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Oct 18 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip and mid-cap indexes hit their highest levels in more than a week on Tuesday, lifted by a historic reversal of the government's unfunded tax cut plans and earnings optimism that boosted Wall Street indexes overnight.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.8% by 0713 GMT and the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.7%. The FTSE 100 hit its highest since Oct. 10, while the FTSE 250 rose to a level not seen since Oct. 7.

U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher on Monday after Bank of America posted solid results, spurring earnings optimism.

Investors also appeared to take comfort from reports that the Bank of England is likely to further delay the Oct. 31 start of its sales of billions of pounds of government bonds to help stabilise the bond markets after Britain's failed "mini" budget.

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

Among single stocks, Bellway Plc slipped 1% as the homebuilder warned of moderating demand. Its shares had hit an eight-year low recently as homebuilders came under pressure from concerns about surging mortgage rates denting affordability.

Moneysupermarket.com jumped 4.3% after the insurance-price comparison website said it expected annual core profit to be at the upper end of market views. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELLWAY P.L.C. -0.55% 1816.01 Delayed Quote.-45.26%
FTSE 100 0.86% 6980.36 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.71% 17628.73 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC 4.43% 207.4 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
Analyst Recommendations on MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 381 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2022 68,5 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net Debt 2022 39,9 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 198,60 GBX
Average target price 250,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scilla Grimble Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robin Freestone Chairman
Richard Halliwell Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sarah Warby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC-8.06%1 216
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.45%299 051
NETFLIX, INC.-59.32%102 282
AIRBNB, INC.-34.43%69 808
PROSUS N.V.-27.38%68 133
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.14%48 924