London stocks hit over one-week highs on UK policy reversal optimism

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%
Oct 18 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip and mid-cap indexes
hit their highest levels in more than a week on Tuesday, lifted
by a historic reversal of the government's unfunded tax cut
plans and earnings optimism that boosted Wall Street indexes
overnight.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.8% by 0713 GMT and
the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.7%. The FTSE 100 hit its
highest since Oct. 10, while the FTSE 250 rose to a level not
seen since Oct. 7.
U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher on Monday after
Bank of America posted solid results, spurring earnings
optimism.
Investors also appeared to take comfort from reports that
the Bank of England is likely to further delay the Oct. 31 start
of its sales of billions of pounds of government bonds to help
stabilise the bond markets after Britain's failed "mini" budget.
Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday
scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled
back her vast energy support scheme, making a historic policy
U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.
Among single stocks, Bellway Plc slipped 1% as the
homebuilder warned of moderating demand. Its shares had hit an
eight-year low recently as homebuilders came under pressure from
concerns about surging mortgage rates denting affordability.
Moneysupermarket.com jumped 4.3% after the
insurance-price comparison website said it expected annual core
profit to be at the upper end of market views.
