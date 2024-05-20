Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates price comparisons for money, insurance and home services through its websites. Its segments include Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback. The Insurance segment services include the customer completing transactions for an insurance policy on the providerâs Website, its website or a telephone call. The Money segment includes customers completing transactions for money products, such as credit cards, loans and mortgages on the provider's Website. The Home Services segment includes customers completing transactions for home services products, such as energy and broadband on the provider's Website. The Travel segment includes customers completing transactions for travel products on the provider's Website or its Website. The Cashback segment includes customers completing transactions for retail, telecommunications, services and travel products with a cashback incentive on the merchant's Website.

Sector Internet Services