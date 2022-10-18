Advanced search
    MONY   GB00B1ZBKY84

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC

(MONY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51 2022-10-18 am EDT
213.00 GBX   +7.25%
05:12aUK shares soar after Hunt unveils new budget
MS
05:04aUK Government Likely to Need More Measures to Stabilize Medium-Term Debt
DJ
04:29aFTSE 100 Rises as Sentiment Stays Positive
DJ
UK shares soar after Hunt unveils new budget

10/18/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Investor sentiment improved after Britains new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, unveiled an emergency fiscal statement yesterday. The FTSE 100 finished the session 0.9% higher. Shares were also boosted by better-than-expected results from US companies. The blue-chip index was up 1.2% this morning.

Mr. Hunt unveiled the broad outlines of the medium-term budget plan, which will be fully presented on October 31st. He warned about "very tough" decisions with cuts in government spending and tax hikes, and completely reversed Liz Truss' initial plan, moving to austerity. The only surviving measure from the defunct mini-budget is the removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Among several measures, a corporate tax hike will be implemented. The new Chancellor said it "will raise around £32 billion a year", said Mr. Hunt.

Investors are also cheering reports that the Bank of England might delay the Oct. 31 start of its sales of government bonds to help stabilize the bond markets.

Among stocks, Moneysupermarket.com climbed 4.3% after it said it expected annual core profit to be at the higher end of expectations.

 

Things to read today:

Good riddance to ‘Trussonomics’ (Financial Times)

Liz Truss finally says 'sorry' (Daily Telegraph)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 381 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2022 68,5 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net Debt 2022 39,9 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scilla Grimble Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robin Freestone Chairman
Richard Halliwell Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sarah Warby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC-8.06%1 216
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.88%296 651
NETFLIX, INC.-59.32%108 997
AIRBNB, INC.-30.03%74 502
PROSUS N.V.-27.38%71 612
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.14%51 359