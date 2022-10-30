Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Monger Gold Ltd
  News
  Summary
    MMG   AU0000147530

MONGER GOLD LTD

(MMG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:04 2022-10-30 pm EDT
0.4450 AUD    0.00%
06:26pMonger Gold Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
06:26pMonger Gold Ltd (asx : MMG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/26Monger Gold Ltd A$4.5 Million Placement to Accelerate Lithium Exploration
AW
Monger Gold Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

10/30/2022 | 06:26pm EDT
Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Monger Gold Limited (ASX:MMG) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activity Report for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022.

Highlights

Corporate:

- Increased focus on lithium: The Company believes that it is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to increase its focus on its lithium projects

- Monger Gold Limited to be renamed Loyal Lithium Limited - ASX code to change from "MMG" to "LLI"

- New name signifies transition to a lithium led battery minerals and technology company - EGM to effect change scheduled to take place in October 2022

- A strategic review of West Australian assets is in progress: Exploration results suggest that the Monger North and Gibraltar Projects are better suited to a larger regional package and Monger will consider opportunities to divest or joint venture these assets with other regional players to maximize shareholder value

- Company holds cash at end of September 2022: $3.054 million, in addition to raising $4.5M before costs subsequent to the quarters end.

Acquisitions:

- Monger Exercises Option to acquire 100% of the Brisk Lithium Project, James Bay Lithium District, Quebec

- Brisk Lithium Project covers six areas over substantial project extents covering 98.5km2 with multiple pegmatite outcrop targets identified

- Brisk acquisition complements Monger's portfolio of foundational lithium assets covering all lithium resource types within Tier 1 mining jurisdictions:

- Brines and Sediment - Scotty Lithium Project (Nevada, USA)

- Hard Rock - Brisk Lithium Project (Quebec, Canada)

- Hard Rock - Trieste Lithium Project (Quebec, Canada)

Operations:

- Inaugural exploration campaign commenced at Brisk with in-country partner, Dahrouge Geological Consulting with initial results due in November 2022

- Completed soil sampling programme at Scotty Lithium Project, with strong results of up to 540ppm Li max, defined five targets, each with standalone exploration potential

- 643 soils samples taken across the Scotty Lithium Project with: 177 samples (~27%) recording greater than 200ppm Lithium

- Historical MT geophysics data used to construct a 3D model of the endorheic basin, in conjunction with the soil results has produced five target zones at Scotty

- Planning well advanced to engage a consultant in early 2023 to complete Geophysics MT surveys, in order to determine the depth of lithium host sediment

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34JMZXM7



About Monger Gold Ltd:

Monger Gold Ltd (ASX:MMG) is a well-structured listed resource exploration company with projects in Western Australia, 50km SE and W of Kalgoorlie and Nevada, USA. Through the systematic exploration of its projects, The Company aims to delineate JORC compliant resources, creating value for its shareholders.



Source:
Monger Gold Ltd



Contact:

Adam Ritchie
Chief Executive Officer
E: aritchie@mongergold.com.au
T: +61 (0) 403 462 383

Peter Taylor
Media and Investor Relations
E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au
T: +61 (0) 412 036 231

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,09 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2021 3,64 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
