Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Monger Gold Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMG   AU0000147530

MONGER GOLD LTD

(MMG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monger Gold : Providence Diamond Drilling Underway & RC Drill Results

03/24/2022 | 06:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX RELEASE

For personal use only

25 March 2022

Providence Diamond Drilling Underway and Final RC Drill Results

Highlights:

  • Diamond drilling at Providence Mt Monger North is underway, with three planned drill holes to determine structure and extensions of the gold system
  • Results from one metre samples from four metre composites from the recent RC drilling campaign have returned:
    o 10m @ 2.69 g/t from 89m; including 1m @ 10.69 g/t from 93m
  • The program was designed to follow up October 2021's successful drilling campaign which intercepted gold up to:
    o 8m @ 16.15 g/t from 60m; including 1m @ 111.4 g/t from 61m o 8m @ 31.84 g/t from 66m; including 1m @190.06 g/t from 70m
  • The gold system at Providence remains open in two directions, NW and SW

Monger Gold Limited ("MMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Diamond Drilling campaign at the Providence prospect at Monger North (foreshadowed in ASX announcement 21 March 2022) has now commenced. Monger North is located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Achaean Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, 30km south-east of Kalgoorlie Boulder.

The Company is also pleased to announce one metre sample results from 22MNRC017 of 10m @ 2.69g/t from 89m which compare favourably with four metre composites of 12m @ 2.19g/t (table 1). These samples act as QA/QC indicators that separate sampling of both four metre composites and one metre samples is being performed appropriately without bias. Combined with an intercept down-hole previously announced of 3m @ 2.49g/t (fig. 1), there is a larger intercept of 17m @ 2.04g/t from 89m (4m of internal waste <0.5g/t).

Table 1: Significant Intersections ≥0.5ppm, 2m internal waste

Hole_Id

Interval metres

Au ppm

Depth From m

Depth To m

22MNRC017

10

2.69

89

99

including

1

10.69

93

94

Commenting on the drill campaign, Monger Gold's Chairman Mr Peretz Schapiro said "This intercept announced today is the broadest that we have found to date at a moderate gold grade open towards the NW at depth. We are hopeful that further intercepts with similar widths are discovered at Providence as it would suggests that the mineralisation found to date may be more conducive to open pit extraction.

Diamond drilling is now underway at the Providence Prospect to determine the structure of the deposit as we seek to find further extensions to this system. We look forward to announcing the results of this drilling in the coming weeks.".

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Monger.

Office:

P: (08) 6245 2490

Directors:

Exploration Manager:

602/566 St Kilda Road

E: info@mongergold.com.au

Peretz Schapiro

Darren Allingham

Melbourne VIC 3004

W: www.mongergold.com.au

Andrew Graham

Company Secretary:

Romy Hersham

Ian Pamensky

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

For Further Information:

Peretz Schapiro - Non-Executive Chairman info@mongergold.com.au

Figure 1: Cross section with latest assay results from 22MNRC017

2

r personal use only

Figure 2: Plan of drill hole collars completed at Providence Prospect

3

r personal use only

About Monger Gold

Monger Gold Limited is a well-structured listed gold exploration company with projects in Western Australia, ~50km SE and W of Kalgoorlie. Through the systematic exploration of tenements, The Company aims to delineate JORC compliant gold resources, creating value for its shareholders.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report / ASX release that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information either compiled or reviewed by Mr Darren Allingham, who is an employee of Monger Gold Limited. Mr Allingham is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Allingham consents to the inclusion in this report / ASX release of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling using 685 Schramm, with onboard air

(350PSI/900CFM), foremost rod handler mounted on 8x8 Actros Mercedes truck.

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals

8x8 Actros Mercedes Support truck, with diesel/water tanks, with rods on board

under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

coupled to the rod handler. A 1977 Kenworth, 6-wheel Air truck, included

instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad

350PSI/900CFM compressor with 1800CFM booster coupled to the 685 Schramm.

meaning of sampling.

Cyclone and Cone Splitter - rig mounted was used to obtain samples at both 1

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the

metre and 4 metre composite intervals from the collar to the end-of- hole (EOH).

Sampling

appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Each cone splitter has two points for collection of sub-samples in calico bags.

techniques

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public

Duplicate samples were split by portable splitter from the sample lot. The sub-

Report.

sample collection points have controls to adjust the flow of sample into the sample

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

bags. An approximately 3-kilogramsub-sample was collected from each one (1)

relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

within a 4-metre sample interval down the hole. Drill staff clean the rod string,

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

cyclone, and splitter at the end of each 6m rod.

assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where

The calico sample bags were placed into plastic weave bags and labeled with

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

company, sample numbers, sequence of the bags, prior to dispatch to the

commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant

laboratory. Some 1m samples were dispatched directly for analysis, otherwise 4m

4

r personal use only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

disclosure of detailed information.

composite samples were dispatched first and if assays were above 0.1ppm the

corresponding 1m samples were then sent for analysis. Samples were dried,

crushed and split at the laboratory. Samples were assayed by Min Analytical

Laboratory Services Australia Pty Ltd via 2 cycle Photon assays.

Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Drilling

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard

Reverse Circulation drilling (RC) with 5.5-inch face sampling hammer was used.

techniques

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

results assessed.

Drill sample recoveries were recorded and sample lot and sub-samples sizes were

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

Drill sample

observed while drilling. Due to the nature of the ground conditions where drill holes could

nature of the samples.

recovery

deviate the drill rate was slowed down. This allowed for better sample recovery. No bias

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

was found from recovery versus gold grade.

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

Drill chips from the RC drilling were collected into plastic sample trays and logged

Logging

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

qualitatively using the Company's logging codes. These codes were digitally

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

recorded in Excel spreadsheets that contained data validation in each field

channel, etc) photography.

entered. Each 1 metre interval was logged from the collar to the end-of-hole. The

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

drill chip samples were photographed at the completion of each drill hole.

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all cores taken.

RC drilling with face sampling hammer of dry sample return produced unbiased

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

sampled wet or dry.

samples.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

Approximately 3 to 4 kg of sample was split from the sample lot for each 4 metre

Sub-sampling

preparation technique.

and 1 metre interval. The samples were bagged and labeled for dispatch to the

techniques and

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

laboratory or storage in the company's locked sea container in Kalgoorlie, WA.

sample

representivity of samples.

Full QA/QC and chain of custody procedures were undertaken from the sample

preparation

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ

site to MinAnalytical Laboratory. All results were managed directly when collected,

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half

recorded and dispatched from Monger Gold to the laboratory on the same day as

they were collected. MinAnalytical Laboratory has chain of custody procedures.

sampling.

Sample sizes were considered to be appropriate for the analytical process used (2

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

cycle photon assay).

sampled.

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

The drill chip samples were submitted to MinAnalytical Laboratory Services

Quality of

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

Australia Pty Ltd ("MinAnalytical") Analytical Quotation No; Q2022-01-11 for

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

determination of gold (au) [PAP3502R RC PA Prep, <3kg, 3mm crush LSD 500g

assay data and

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

split, store XS, PAP6502R RC PA Prep, >3kg <6kg, 3mm crush LSD 500g split,

laboratory tests

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

store XS: PAAU02~500g Jar for Photon]

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks,

All QA/QC and chain of custody information was provided by MinAnalytical

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

including a descriptionof the sample preparation methodologies.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Monger Gold Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONGER GOLD LTD
06:52pMONGER GOLD LTD (ASX : MMG) Providence Diamond Drilling Underway & RC Drill Results
AQ
06:26pMONGER GOLD : Providence Diamond Drilling Underway & RC Drill Results
PU
03/20MONGER GOLD LTD (ASX : MMG) Gold Results Uncover New Prospect at Mt Monger North
AQ
03/20MONGER GOLD : Gold results uncover new Prospect at Mt Monger North
PU
03/20Monger Gold Ltd Announces Gold Results, Uncover New Prospect At Mt Monger North
CI
03/16MONGER GOLD LTD (ASX : MMG) Copper - Zinc found in Rock Chip Samples at Mt Monger South
AQ
03/16MONGER GOLD : Copper & Zinc found in Rock Chip Samples at Mt Monger South
PU
03/16Monger Gold Ltd Announces Further Assay Results from Follow-Up Rock-Chip Sampling on Te..
CI
02/27MONGER GOLD LTD (ASX : MMG) Providence Drilling Uncovers Further Significant Gold Result
AQ
02/27MONGER GOLD : Providence Drilling Uncovers Further Significant Gold Result
PU
More news
Chart MONGER GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Monger Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Michael Melamed Chief Financial Officer
Peretz Schapiro Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Comas COO, Operations Manager & Lead Geologist
Andrew Graham Independent Non-Executive Director
Romy Hersham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONGER GOLD LTD21.43%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION27.23%62 540
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION28.36%43 723
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED17.88%28 461
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.07%21 835
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.21%16 983