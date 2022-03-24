Monger Gold : Providence Diamond Drilling Underway & RC Drill Results

25 March 2022

Providence Diamond Drilling Underway and Final RC Drill Results

Highlights:

Diamond drilling at Providence Mt Monger North is underway, with three planned drill holes to determine structure and extensions of the gold system

Results from one metre samples from four metre composites from the recent RC drilling campaign have returned:

o 10m @ 2.69 g/t from 89m; including 1m @ 10.69 g/t from 93m

10m @ 2.69 g/t 1m @ 10.69 g/t The program was designed to follow up October 2021's successful drilling campaign which intercepted gold up to:

o 8m @ 16.15 g/t from 60m; including 1m @ 111.4 g/t from 61m o 8m @ 31.84 g/t from 66m; including 1m @190.06 g/t from 70m

8m @ 16.15 g/t from 60m; including 1m @ 111.4 g/t from 61m 8m @ 31.84 g/t from 66m; including 1m @190.06 g/t from 70m The gold system at Providence remains open in two directions, NW and SW

Monger Gold Limited ("MMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Diamond Drilling campaign at the Providence prospect at Monger North (foreshadowed in ASX announcement 21 March 2022) has now commenced. Monger North is located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Achaean Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, 30km south-east of Kalgoorlie Boulder.

The Company is also pleased to announce one metre sample results from 22MNRC017 of 10m @ 2.69g/t from 89m which compare favourably with four metre composites of 12m @ 2.19g/t (table 1). These samples act as QA/QC indicators that separate sampling of both four metre composites and one metre samples is being performed appropriately without bias. Combined with an intercept down-hole previously announced of 3m @ 2.49g/t (fig. 1), there is a larger intercept of 17m @ 2.04g/t from 89m (4m of internal waste <0.5g/t).

Table 1: Significant Intersections ≥0.5ppm, 2m internal waste Hole_Id Interval metres Au ppm Depth From m Depth To m 22MNRC017 10 2.69 89 99 including 1 10.69 93 94

Commenting on the drill campaign, Monger Gold's Chairman Mr Peretz Schapiro said "This intercept announced today is the broadest that we have found to date at a moderate gold grade open towards the NW at depth. We are hopeful that further intercepts with similar widths are discovered at Providence as it would suggests that the mineralisation found to date may be more conducive to open pit extraction.

Diamond drilling is now underway at the Providence Prospect to determine the structure of the deposit as we seek to find further extensions to this system. We look forward to announcing the results of this drilling in the coming weeks.".