Monger Gold : Providence Diamond Drilling Underway & RC Drill Results

Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
disclosure of detailed information.
composite samples were dispatched first and if assays were above 0.1ppm the
corresponding 1m samples were then sent for analysis. Samples were dried,
crushed and split at the laboratory. Samples were assayed by Min Analytical
Laboratory Services Australia Pty Ltd via 2 cycle Photon assays.
• Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Drilling
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard
Reverse Circulation drilling (RC) with 5.5-inch face sampling hammer was used.
techniques
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
results assessed.
Drill sample recoveries were recorded and sample lot and sub-samples sizes were
Drill sample
observed while drilling. Due to the nature of the ground conditions where drill holes could
nature of the samples.
deviate the drill rate was slowed down. This allowed for better sample recovery. No bias
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and
was found from recovery versus gold grade.
|
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically
Drill chips from the RC drilling were collected into plastic sample trays and logged
Logging
mining studies and metallurgical studies.
qualitatively using the Company's logging codes. These codes were digitally
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
recorded in Excel spreadsheets that contained data validation in each field
entered. Each 1 metre interval was logged from the collar to the end-of-hole. The
drill chip samples were photographed at the completion of each drill hole.
RC drilling with face sampling hammer of dry sample return produced unbiased
samples.
Approximately 3 to 4 kg of sample was split from the sample lot for each 4 metre
Sub-sampling
preparation technique.
and 1 metre interval. The samples were bagged and labeled for dispatch to the
techniques and
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
laboratory or storage in the company's locked sea container in Kalgoorlie, WA.
sample
representivity of samples.
Full QA/QC and chain of custody procedures were undertaken from the sample
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ
site to MinAnalytical Laboratory. All results were managed directly when collected,
recorded and dispatched from Monger Gold to the laboratory on the same day as
Sample sizes were considered to be appropriate for the analytical process used (2
cycle photon assay).
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory
The drill chip samples were submitted to MinAnalytical Laboratory Services
Quality of
procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
Australia Pty Ltd ("MinAnalytical") Analytical Quotation No; Q2022-01-11 for
assay data and
parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and
split, store XS, PAP6502R RC PA Prep, >3kg <6kg, 3mm crush LSD 500g split,
laboratory tests
|
All QA/QC and chain of custody information was provided by MinAnalytical
5
