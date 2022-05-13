Log in
04/25Akamai Technologies Introduces Linode Managed Database
MT
04/20Oppenheimer Adjusts MongoDB Price Target to $490 From $410, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/12MongoDB Launches Database Service on Google Cloud
MT
MongoDB, Inc. to Host Investor Session at MongoDB World 2022

05/13/2022 | 10:25am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will host an investor session at MongoDB World 2022, its annual user conference.  The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7th with MongoDB World keynote presentations from Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB's President & CEO, and Sahir Azam, MongoDB's Chief Product Officer. The investor session, hosted by MongoDB's executive team, will follow from 11:00 a.m.2:00 p.m. ET

Investors interested in attending in-person in New York City should contact Investor Relations at ir@mongodb.com. Both the keynote presentations and the investor session will be webcast live and the replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website (https://investors.mongodb.com). Investors attending virtually are encouraged to register in advance of June 7, 2022 via the link on the Investor Relations site under the "events" tab.

About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 33,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 240 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
Matt Trocchio
MongoDB
communications@mongodb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-host-investor-session-at-mongodb-world-2022-301547061.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
