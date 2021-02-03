MongoDB : Tencent Cloud and MongoDB Launch Global Cloud Partnership

NEW YORK - February 3, 2021 - MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced the launch of a global partnership with Tencent Cloud that allows customers to easily adopt and use MongoDB-as-a-Service across Tencent's global cloud infrastructure.

The strategic partnership means that Tencent customers, across all its 27 worldwide regions, can securely build, deploy and scale powerful applications on the most advanced, fully managed database in the market.

MongoDB is the world's most popular document database and has a huge developer community. Its software has been downloaded over 130 million times. For four years in a row, MongoDB was named the database most wanted by developers by Stack Overflow.

Available now, the TencentDB for MongoDB-as-a-Service solution ensures best-in-class automation and proven practices that guarantee availability, scalability, and compliance with demanding data security and privacy standards. This fully certified solution provides developers and their organizations with a much easier way to work and innovate with data, no matter where they are.

'The cooperation with MongoDB, an excellent database software company, will not only provide the latest MongoDB-as-a-service to Tencent Cloud users, but also introduce the latest database concepts to technology developers,' said Dowson Tong, President of Cloud and Smart Industries Group at Tencent. 'The Tencent Cloud database team will keep deepening our cooperation with the MongoDB team at the code and technical level, and will continue to provide users with the ultimate database products.'

Tencent Cloud will soon provide users with MongoDB 4.2, which includes ACID guarantees and sophisticated data processing pipelines at any scale, all secured by some of the industry's most advanced encryption controls. MongoDB's industry-leading security features such as client-side field level encryption will also be available to Tencent Cloud's customers.

Early users of TencentDB for MongoDB-as-a-Service have already begun deploying and scaling mission critical applications including a leading gaming company. The business runs some of its most popular international games for millions of users on the service. What's more, a well-known Chinese e-commerce platform has also migrated its self-hosted database to TencentDB for MongoDB-as-a-Service and has seen significant improvements in customer experience and its ability to scale during peak business hours.

'China is one of the biggest markets for database software and MongoDB has seen huge adoption there. From gaming to e-commerce to mobile and financial services, the Chinese market has some of the most demanding and sophisticated customers in the world,' said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. 'We're very excited to partner with Tencent Cloud to deliver this fully managed service so customers can use MongoDB to innovate, scale and thrive in the cloud.'

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

