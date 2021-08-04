Log in
    276   BMG6260K1595

MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED

(276)
Mongolia Energy : REVISED MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2021

08/04/2021 | 04:36am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

MEC - Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 858 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 -287 M -36,9 M -36,9 M
Net Debt 2021 5 585 M 718 M 718 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,66x
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 668
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yvette Ong Managing Director & Executive Director
Lin Shing Lo Chairman
Hing Chuen Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Piu Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Kee Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONGOLIA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED-26.13%20
GLENCORE PLC41.67%60 746
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.78%50 443
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED13.28%15 853
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.50%11 971
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED86.70%11 689