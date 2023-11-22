Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 22, 2023 at 05:47 pm EST Share

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.020114 million. Revenue was CAD 0.74761 million compared to CAD 0.857492 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 7.88 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.344086 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.23 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.23 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 0.29 compared to basic loss per share of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 0.29 compared to diluted loss per share of CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 0.072112 million. Revenue was CAD 2.56 million compared to CAD 2.25 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 6.61 million compared to CAD 3.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.18 compared to CAD 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.18 compared to CAD 0.14 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 0.24 compared to CAD 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 0.24 compared to CAD 0.14 a year ago.