Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Mongolian Mining Corporation    975   KYG6264V1361

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION

(975)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mongolian Mining : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/12/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 975)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The COVID-19 virus outbreak since early 2020 has brought uncertainties in the Group's operating environment. The Group has been closely monitoring the impact of the developments on the Group's businesses and has put in place contingency measures, such as temporary adjustment to levels of production.

The Group's employees were successfully enrolled and have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021, with the second dose to be administered according to the schedule prescribed by the relevant authorities. The Group expects 90% of its staff, not restricted by pre-existing and other health conditions, to be vaccinated under the immunisation program initiated by the Government of Mongolia within the second quarter of 2021.

The sales volume for the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by reduced cross border throughput via Gashuunsukhait-Ganqimaodu checkpoint due to temporary limitations imposed by the Chinese authorities from 16 March 2021 after reports of COVID-19 infection cases in Khanbogd soum adjacent to the border.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mongolian Mining Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") wishes to announce the unaudited operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021. The comparative figures for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and the quarter ended 31 December 2020 are also disclosed in this announcement.

During the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the Group's run-of-mine ("ROM") coal mining output was 2,208.7 thousand tonnes ("kt"), representing 21% year-on-year ("YoY") increase compared to the corresponding period ended 31 March 2020 and 25% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") decrease compared to the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.

1

A total of 2,046.9 kt of ROM coking coal was processed to produce 1,005.8 kt of washed coking coal, representing 36% YoY increase compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year. This represents 28% QoQ decrease compared to the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.

The Group sold a total of 580.8 kt of washed coking coal products in the first quarter of 2021, which represents 4% YoY decrease compared to the corresponding period of 2020. This represents 39% QoQ decrease compared to the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.

The main operational data summarised and shown below in Table 1 are derived from the internal records of the Group and are intended to give investors an overview of the Group's operations in a timely manner and may differ from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.

Table 1. Main operational data for the quarter ended 31 March 2021:

The quarter

The quarter

The quarter

ended 31

ended 31

YoY

ended 31

QoQ

March

March

change

December

change

Item

Unit

2021

2020

(%)

2020

(%)

ROM coal mined

kt

2,208.7

1,819.9

+21%

2,954.5

-25%

ROM coking coal processed

kt

2,046.9

1,495.2

+37%

3,007.0

-32%

Washed coking coal produced

kt

1,005.8

740.7

+36%

1,390.4

-28%

Washed coking coal sold

kt

580.8

607.7

-4%

950.0

-39%

The aforesaid operational data are not an express or implied forecast or guarantee in respect of the Company's future operating conditions.

In addition, various factors may affect results, including (but not limited to) force majeure events, changes in market conditions and regulatory interferences, as such material differences may exist in the operational data published from quarter to quarter.

Investors should note that undue reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.

For and on behalf of the Board

Mongolian Mining Corporation

Odjargal Jambaljamts

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts and Dr. Battsengel Gotov, being the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Od Jambaljamts, Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo and Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren, being the non-executive directors of the Company, and Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj, Mr. Unenbat Jigjid and Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius, being the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

Mongolian Mining Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION
05:33aMONGOLIAN MINING  : Voluntary announcement joint venture agreement with chn ener..
PU
05:27aMONGOLIAN MINING  : Operational update for the quarter ended 31 march 2021
PU
03/17MONGOLIAN MINING  : Profit Drops in 2020 as Pandemic Hits Sales
MT
03/08TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Fourth-Quarter Profit More Than Doubles on Higher Pr..
MT
2020MONGOLIAN MINING  : Interim report 2020
PU
2020MONGOLIAN MINING  : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
2020MONGOLIAN MINING  : Profit warning
PU
2019MONGOLIAN MINING  : Continuing connected transactions
PU
2019MONGOLIAN MINING  : Operational update for the quarter ended 30 september 2019
PU
2019MONGOLIAN MINING  : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 417 M - -
Net income 2020 28,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 094
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mongolian Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Battsengel Gotov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oyunbat Lkhagvatsend President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Ulemj Baskhuu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Odjargal Jambaljamts Chairman
Baasandorj Tsogoo Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION50.00%242
GLENCORE PLC23.91%52 467
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.59%41 363
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED22.06%16 867
COAL INDIA LIMITED-4.39%10 677
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED62.66%7 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ