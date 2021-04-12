Mongolian Mining : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

A total of 2,046.9 kt of ROM coking coal was processed to produce 1,005.8 kt of washed coking coal, representing 36% YoY increase compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year. This represents 28% QoQ decrease compared to the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.
The Group sold a total of 580.8 kt of washed coking coal products in the first quarter of 2021, which represents 4% YoY decrease compared to the corresponding period of 2020. This represents 39% QoQ decrease compared to the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.
The main operational data summarised and shown below in Table 1 are derived from the internal records of the Group and are intended to give investors an overview of the Group's operations in a timely manner and may differ from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.
Table 1. Main operational data for the quarter ended 31 March 2021:
|
|
|
The quarter
|
The quarter
|
|
The quarter
|
|
|
|
ended 31
|
ended 31
|
YoY
|
ended 31
|
QoQ
|
|
|
March
|
March
|
change
|
December
|
change
|
Item
|
Unit
|
2021
|
2020
|
(%)
|
2020
|
(%)
|
ROM coal mined
|
kt
|
2,208.7
|
1,819.9
|
+21%
|
2,954.5
|
-25%
|
ROM coking coal processed
|
kt
|
2,046.9
|
1,495.2
|
+37%
|
3,007.0
|
-32%
|
Washed coking coal produced
|
kt
|
1,005.8
|
740.7
|
+36%
|
1,390.4
|
-28%
|
Washed coking coal sold
|
kt
|
580.8
|
607.7
|
-4%
|
950.0
|
-39%
The aforesaid operational data are not an express or implied forecast or guarantee in respect of the Company's future operating conditions.
In addition, various factors may affect results, including (but not limited to) force majeure events, changes in market conditions and regulatory interferences, as such material differences may exist in the operational data published from quarter to quarter.
Investors should note that undue reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.
