Mongolian Mining : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 975)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The COVID-19 virus outbreak since early 2020 has brought uncertainties in the Group's operating environment. The Group has been closely monitoring the impact of the developments on the Group's businesses and has put in place contingency measures, such as temporary adjustment to levels of production.

The Group's employees were successfully enrolled and have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021, with the second dose to be administered according to the schedule prescribed by the relevant authorities. The Group expects 90% of its staff, not restricted by pre-existing and other health conditions, to be vaccinated under the immunisation program initiated by the Government of Mongolia within the second quarter of 2021.

The sales volume for the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by reduced cross border throughput via Gashuunsukhait-Ganqimaodu checkpoint due to temporary limitations imposed by the Chinese authorities from 16 March 2021 after reports of COVID-19 infection cases in Khanbogd soum adjacent to the border.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mongolian Mining Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") wishes to announce the unaudited operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021. The comparative figures for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and the quarter ended 31 December 2020 are also disclosed in this announcement.

During the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the Group's run-of-mine ("ROM") coal mining output was 2,208.7 thousand tonnes ("kt"), representing 21% year-on-year ("YoY") increase compared to the corresponding period ended 31 March 2020 and 25% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") decrease compared to the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.