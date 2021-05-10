Log in
    MVI.H   CA6094421089

MONITOR VENTURES INC.

(MVI.H)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 05/10 02:42:56 pm
0.31 CAD   -1.59%
Shareholder Approval Being Sought for Delisting and Share Issuance

05/10/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - MONITOR VENTURES INC. (NEX: MVI.H) ("Monitor" or "Company") announces that it has scheduled its annual and a special meeting for June 23, 2021 ("Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholder approval will be sought to, among other things, issue more than 100% of Monitor's outstanding shares in any 12 month period as required by the NEX policy of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") and to delist Monitor's shares from trading on NEX subject to the Company's board of directors determining that delisting is appropriate.

Background

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had a working capital deficiency of approximately $928,000. Subsequent to year-end, a loan of $25,000 from a director was received to fund the year-end audit and the costs of the Meeting.

The Company hopes to negotiate a reduction in the amount of its accounts payable and a financing to provide working capital to pursue new business opportunities, however, the unexpected elevated trading price range of its shares has restricted its ability to do so, putting the Company's ability to reorganize in doubt. Without the constraints of the Exchange's policies and the elevated trading price of the Company's shares, the Company believes it will be able to complete a financing on a timely basis, which will allow it to satisfy its re-negotiated accounts payable, complete a new acquisition and, subsequently, submit an application for a listing on a recognized stock exchange. If Monitor's shares are delisted from the Exchange, its shareholders may not be able to sell their shares. No assurance can be given as to if, or when, Monitor's shares will be relisted or traded on any stock exchange.

The Company expects the Exchange will require majority of the minority shareholder approval for any delisting application pursuant to TSXV policy 2.9 since a satisfactory alternative market for trading of the Company's shares will not exist upon delisting.

Monitor Ventures Inc. trades on the NEX under the symbol "MVI.H".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Bill Radvak, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Bill Radvak, President & CEO
(778) 888 4101
billradvak@gmail.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83529


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,04 M -0,03 M -0,03 M
Net Debt 2020 0,21 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,92 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Joseph Radvak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Graham Downes Chief Financial Officer
Brett Alexander Whalen Chairman
Brian Eric Bayley Independent Director
Donn Burchill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONITOR VENTURES INC.0.00%1
BLACKROCK, INC.21.11%133 282
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.05%70 203
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.38.93%60 333
UBS GROUP AG13.31%55 169
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)22.10%45 367