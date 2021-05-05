Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

05/05/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC). Stockholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth common stock for each share of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.4 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mnr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-301285013.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
