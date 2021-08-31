Equity Commonwealth : Announces Results of Special Meeting and Termination of Merger Agreement with Monmouth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its shareholders approved the proposals in connection with the proposed merger with Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth. Earlier today, Monmouth announced it did not receive the requisite shareholder support for the merger proposal at its special shareholder meeting. As a result, Equity Commonwealth has terminated the merger agreement and has requested reimbursement of fees and expenses pursuant to its terms.

“While we are disappointed with the results of Monmouth’s shareholder vote, we are proud of the efforts of the EQC team throughout the process,” said David Helfand, President and CEO.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

