    MNR   US6097201072

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MNR)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment : Declares Common and...

10/01/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

BELL WORKS

101 CRAWFORDS CORNER ROAD

SUITE 1405

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY 07733

A Public REIT Since 1968

____

INTERNET:

OFFICE:

EMAIL:

www.mreic.reit

(732) 577-9996

mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2021

Contact: Becky Coleridge

732-577-9996

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE DECLARES

COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

HOLMDEL, NJ, October 1, 2021…...On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share.

Also on October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period September 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021, of $0.3828125 per share on the Company's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2021. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 122 properties containing a total of approximately 24.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 32 states. The Company's occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

######

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 186 M - -
Net income 2021 67,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 1 833 M 1 833 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 96,4%
