MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MNR)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment : MREIC Will Host Fourth Quarter and Fisca...

10/08/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

BELL WORKS

101 CRAWFORDS CORNER ROAD

SUITE 1405

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY 07733

A Public REIT Since 1968

INTERNET:

OFFICE:

EMAIL:

www.mreic.reit

(732) 577-9996

mreic@mreic.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 8, 2020

Contact: Becky Coleridge

732-810-0907

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAREND 2020

FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HOLMDEL, NJ, October 8, 2020…….Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

will host its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Yearend 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Yearend 2020 financial results will be released on Monday, November 23, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company's website at www.mreic.reitin the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 4Q and Fiscal Yearend 2020 Webcast and Earnings Call icon on the homepage of the Company's website at www.mreic.reit, in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1- 877-510-5852(domestically) or 1-412-902-4138(internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. It will be available until February 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free

1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10147191. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company's occupancy rate as of this date is 99.4%.

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:29:02 UTC
