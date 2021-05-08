Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MNR   US6097201072

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MNR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EQT, HOME, MNR, COHR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

05/08/2021 | 02:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion in cash and stock. EQT is expected to issue approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock in connection with the merger. If you are an EQT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman. Under the terms of the merger agreement, At Home shareholders will receive $36.00 per share in cash. If you are an At Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-eqt-home-mnr-cohr-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301286969.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
