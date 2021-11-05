Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Industrial Logistics Properties

11/05/2021 | 11:41am EDT
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Industrial Logistics Properties. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Monmouth Real Estate's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Monmouth Real Estate shareholders will receive only $21.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $4.0 billion, including committed MNR acquisitions, transaction costs and the assumption of $409 million of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Monmouth Real Estate by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Monmouth Real Estate accepts a superior bid. Monmouth Real Estate insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Monmouth Real Estate's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Monmouth Real Estate.

If you own Monmouth Real Estate common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-industrial-logistics-properties-301417628.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
