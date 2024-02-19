(Alliance News) - Aeffe Spa and Monnalisa Spa on Monday announced the signing of a multi-year licensing agreement for the kids line of the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand expiring in 2032.

As the companies explain, the agreement aims to develop an apparel, footwear and accessories offering for the 0-14 year old girls target of the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand, through the structure and expertise of Monnalisa, which distributes its collections in more than 50 countries, through more than 400 specialized multibrand stores and with 50 monobrand stores in international luxury locations.

On Friday, Aeffe lost 0.2 percent to EUR0.90 per share, while Monnalisa gave up 1.1 percent to EUR1.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

