(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Illa rises 23 percent to EUR0.11 but the stock has been suspended.

Ucapital24, also suspended, advances 14% after a 19% drop over the past month. Over the past year, the stock has given up more than 65%.

LOSERS

Monnalisa gives up 5.1%. In the last month it has lost 11% and in the six-month period it has left 25% on the parterre.

Visibilia Editore is 4.8% in the red after giving up 11% in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has lost 48% while in the last year it has posted a triple-digit rise.

