Monnalisa S p A : Legality rating assigned

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
MONNALISA®

MONNALISA: LEGALITY RATING ASSIGNED

Arezzo (AR), January 26, 2022

Monnalisa S.p.A., operative holding of Monnalisa Group, high-end childrenswear industry leader listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that the Italian Competition Authority has assigned a legality rating of ★★+ (two stars +).

The legality rating, of 2 year duration and renewable on request, is an indicator of the meeting of high legality standards by such requesting companies. It may range from one to a maximum three "stars", based on the level of compliance with partly regulatory and partly non-regulatory requirements. The assignment of a legality rating increase the transparency of the company towards the market, supports lending timing and conditions and allows companies to benefit from potential public funding opportunities.

Christian Simoni, Monnalisa's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The rating supports our need for ongoing comparisons, which are not self-referential and therefore with independent third parties. This improves our focus on business management and the adoption of ethical principles. Finally, measuring ourselves against the outside world allows us to begin a process of continuous improvement, in line with the Monnalisa Group's philosophy and corporate culture.

This Press Release is available on the company website monnalisa.com/, in the "Investor Relations/Press Releases" section and at www.emarketstorage.com.

Monnalisa SpA (Ticker MNL), listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since July 12, 2018 and engaged in the high-end childrenswear segment, was founded in Arezzo in 1968. It distributes in over 60 countries, both through direct flagship stores and at the world's best-known Department Stores and more than 500 multibrand sales points. Focusing on high-quality and made in Italy style, its research and development investment is matched by a commitment to sustainability. The company complies with the SA8000 regulation and environmental certification ISO 14001.

Monnalisa S.p.A.

CFO SIM S.p.A.

IR Top Consulting

Issuer

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor & Media Relations

Corso Buenos Aires, 1

Via dell'Annunciata 23/4

Via Bigli,19

20124 Milan

20121 Milan

20121 Milan

Elena Losa

Tel. +39 02 303431

Floriana Vitale

Tel. +39 02 20520744

ecm@cfosim.com

Domenico Gentile

e.losa@monnalisa.eu

Tel. +39 02 4547 3883/4

ir@irtop.com

ufficiostampa@irtop.com

MONNALISA S.p.A.

Via Madame Curie, 7 - 52100 Arezzo - Italy VAT No. 01163300518

www.monnalisa.eu - e-mail: info@monnalisa.eu - ph. +39 0575 9850.1 - fax +39 0575 9850.20

Disclaimer

Monnalisa S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
