Monnalisa S p A : collaboration with ACBC

Arezzo, September 15, 2022
Monnalisa - a high-end childrenswear sector leader and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange - pursuing business expansion and the development of new partnerships, with the 2022-2024 sustainability plan approved last July, announces the launch of a footwear capsule, in collaboration with ACBC (Anything Can Be Changed), an innovative start-up and the first Italian footwear company to obtain B Corp. certification.
The project emerged from the drive to combine the iconic elements of Monnalisa's identity with highly innovative and responsible materials carefully selected by ACBC: "organic" based materials, partially comprising apple processing waste or wine-making residues, polyester recycled from plastic bottles, materials also made using wood fibres and calcium carbonate, as well as vegetable-origin rubber. The resulting products are 100% animal free.
In co-operation with ClimatePartner, the carbon footprint of the capsule was calculated and carbon neutrality was achieved by offsetting equivalent CO2 emissions, supporting a climate protection project certified by Gold Standard. In addition, because of this project's additional contribution to the Plastic Bank initiative, each tonne of CO2 offset enables 10 kg of plastic waste to be collected before it ends up in the ocean.
Christian Simoni, Chief Executive Officer of Monnalisa S.p.A., stated, "The collaboration has enabled in our processes, principles and methods of ecodesign that guarantees excellent performance and simultaneously production that considers the impact generated on the environment. Our sustainability mission includes the intent to contribute to mitigating climate change through a product range that enables consumers to make more responsible purchasing decisions for the planet and more sustainable for themselves. The partnership with ACBC constitutes a key step in this journey."
Gio Giacobbe, CEO and Co-founder of ACBC, added: "The collaboration with MONNALISA places a focus on more responsible purchases also in a segment where younger consumers can choose to do their part for the planet, even with small gestures such as preferring more sustainable products. The synergy of "vision" was immediate and clear from the very first moment and we are proud to have supported MONNALISA in creating a sneaker that is current in design, but especially in content."
The shoes created through the collab - a talc-coloured basketball model, with logo and glitter details in three colour variants - gold, light blue and pink- are the result of an artisan experience, with the utmost attention to detail and finishing, very high quality and a gritty, contemporary design, in high and low models. The capsule will be available from late September in Monnalisa stores, on the online shop and in a selection of multibrands.
-
the CO2 calculation is always an estimate. In order to be certain of cancelling out the entire impact, excess CO2 credits were purchased.
Monnalisa SpA (Ticker MNL), listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since July 12, 2018 and engaged in the high-end childrenswear segment for fifty years, was founded in Arezzo in 1968. It distributes in over 60 countries, both through direct flagship stores and at the world's best-known Department Stores and over 500 multibrand sales points. Focusing on high-quality and made in Italy style, its research and development investment is matched by a commitment to sustainability. The company complies with the SA8000 regulation and environmental certification ISO 14001.
