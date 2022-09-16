Monnalisa S p A : collaboration with ACBC

MONNALISA®

MONNALISA LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH ACBC, A SUSTAINABLE

DESIGN LEADER

Monnalisa Group's sustainability efforts continue, with a capsule of carbon neutral

footwear, made from innovative, responsible and recycled materials.

Arezzo, September 15, 2022

Monnalisa - a high-end childrenswear sector leader and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange - pursuing business expansion and the development of new partnerships, with the 2022-2024 sustainability plan approved last July, announces the launch of a footwear capsule, in collaboration with ACBC (Anything Can Be Changed), an innovative start-up and the first Italian footwear company to obtain B Corp. certification.

The project emerged from the drive to combine the iconic elements of Monnalisa's identity with highly innovative and responsible materials carefully selected by ACBC: "organic" based materials, partially comprising apple processing waste or wine-making residues, polyester recycled from plastic bottles, materials also made using wood fibres and calcium carbonate, as well as vegetable-origin rubber. The resulting products are 100% animal free.

In co-operation with ClimatePartner, the carbon footprint of the capsule was calculated and carbon neutrality was achieved by offsetting equivalent CO2 emissions, supporting a climate protection project certified by Gold Standard. In addition, because of this project's additional contribution to the Plastic Bank initiative, each tonne of CO2 offset enables 10 kg of plastic waste to be collected before it ends up in the ocean.

Christian Simoni, Chief Executive Officer of Monnalisa S.p.A., stated, "The collaboration has enabled in our processes, principles and methods of ecodesign that guarantees excellent performance and simultaneously production that considers the impact generated on the environment. Our sustainability mission includes the intent to contribute to mitigating climate change through a product range that enables consumers to make more responsible purchasing decisions for the planet and more sustainable for themselves. The partnership with ACBC constitutes a key step in this journey."

Gio Giacobbe, CEO and Co-founder of ACBC, added: "The collaboration with MONNALISA places a focus on more responsible purchases also in a segment where younger consumers can choose to do their part for the planet, even with small gestures such as preferring more sustainable products. The synergy of "vision" was immediate and clear from the very first moment and we are proud to have supported MONNALISA in creating a sneaker that is current in design, but especially in content."

