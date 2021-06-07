Log in
    MNL   IT0005338139

MONNALISA S.P.A.

(MNL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 06/07 11:35:02 am
4.16 EUR   -0.48%
12:05pMONNALISA S P A  : Financial Report 2020
PU
05/31MONNALISA S P A  : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/27MONNALISA S P A  : Completion Jafin RPT
PU
Monnalisa S p A : Financial Report 2020

06/07/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
S.p.A.

(Subject to the direction and coordination activities of Jafin Due S.p.A.)

Financial Statements

2020

Summary

Report on operations as at 31/12/2020

pag 3

Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31/12/2020

pag 18

Consolidated income statement

pag 18

Consolidated balance sheet statement

pag 19

Consolidated cash flow statement

pag 20

Notes to the consolidated financial statement

pag 21

Separate Financial Statements as at 31/12/2020

pag 34

Separate income statement

pag 34

Separate balance sheet statement

pag 35

Separate cash flow statement

pag 36

Notes to the financial statement

pag 37

2 Annual Report 2020

Report on operations

Corporate Boards

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, appointed on June 15, 2018, will remain in office for three years, until the approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2020. For the Board of Directors

PIERO IACOMONI

Chairman

MATTEO TUGLIANI

Director

SIMONE PRATESI

Independent director

CHRISTIAN SIMONI

Chief Executive Officer

PIERANGELO ARCANGIOLI

Director

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

MICAELA BADIALI

Chairperson

GABRIELE NARDI

Statutory Auditor

SUSANNA SGREVI

Statutory Auditor

PATRIZIA BELLI

Alternate Auditor

GIANNI PAPI

Alternate Auditor

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EY S.p.A.

NOMAD CFO Sim S.p.A.

Guaranteeing reported sustainability

3

in the Report on operations

Dear Shareholders,

The consolidated loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to Euro 7,812,699, including a minority interest share of Euro 6,717. At the level of the separate financial statements of the parent company, Monnalisa S.p.A. ("Monnalisa") reported a loss of Euro 4,544,205.

Pursuant to Art. 40 of Leg. Decree 127/1991, as amended by Art. 2, letter d) of Leg. Decree 32/2007, this report presents in a single document the consolidated financial statements of the Monnalisa Group (hereafter the "Monnalisa Group") and the separate financial statements of the parent company Monnalisa, prepared according to Italian GAAP.

In this document, we provide you with information regarding the Group's consolidated situation and operating performance, including at the level of the parent company, Monnalisa, on a stand-alone basis.

Group operations and structure

Founded in Arezzo in 1968 by Piero Iacomoni, currently Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Monnalisa designs, manufactures and distributes high-end childrenswear for ages 0-16 under the brand of the same name through various distribution channels.The company's philosophy has always combined entrepreneurship, innovation, the search for new markets, original styling and a particular focus on the development of company resources and skills. The Monnalisa Group (the "Group" or the "Company") has a centralized business structure where almost all activities relating to its organizational model are performed, except for distribution and management of points of sale in the various geographical areas, which are instead handled directly by the Group's various commercial entities in their target markets.

Monnalisa is thus an operational holding company, which in addition to holding interests in the international trading companies, manages all phases of the production process, from product design and creation to marketing, only outsourcing certain phases of production.

For 50 years, Monnalisa's philosophy has been based on a unique combination of entrepreneurship, innovation, the search for new markets and original styling.Today, the Group distributes in over 60 countries, both through direct flagship stores and at the world's best known Department Stores and over 500 multibrand sales points.

Insourcing of the product design and creation process, in addition to representing a highly distinctive aspect of the Monnalisa Group, is also intended to pursue the key objective of achieving a high degree of industrialization of this process.The Group is therefore capable of handling all strategic processes internally, with the resulting positive consequences in terms of increased sales and margins.

The Group is organized according to a model in which product strategies and communications activity are intertwined, so as to ensure consistency with Monnalisa's brand image and style.This model features constant, careful monitoring by the Company of its value chain.

The structure of the Monnalisa Group at December 31, 2020, corresponding to the scope of consolidation, is presented in the chart here beside.

Two new companies were incorporated in the year for direct retail operations,, in Singapore and in San Marino. The San Marino company, incorporated at the end of December, was still inactive at the reporting date.

AIM ITALIA / ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL MARKET

On July 10, 2018 the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on the AIM Italia - Alternative Capital Market, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Trading of the company's ordinary shares began on July 12, 2018.

Admission to trading followed the placement of a total of 1,290,800 ordinary shares, of which 1,236,300 shares associated with the capital increase, undertaken by placement primarily with qualified Italian and international institutional investors, and 54,500 shares sold by the controlling shareholder, Jafin Due S.p.A.

The share performance is reported below.

Key Stock Exchange Indicators

Official price at December 30, 2020

3.94

Minimum price 13/11/20

2.18

Maximum price 10/01/20

6.15

Market capitalization at December 31, 2020

20,631,022

No. of shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

5,236,300

The current market capitalisation of the Group is lower than the value of the Group's shareholders' equity. The Directors consider that this valuation is not representative of the Group's actual value. The book shareholders' equity does not include the value of the "Monnalisa" brand, quantified at Euro 20,000,000 by an expert opinion commissioned by an industrial property consultancy firm.

4 Annual Report 2020

100% ML Retail

USA INC.

100%

Monnalisa

Hong Kong LTD

100%

100%

Monnalisa

Singapore

Monnalisa

Korea LTD

100%

Monnalisa

San Marino

100%

Monnalisa

99%

International LTD

Monnalisa

Rus 000

100%

Monnalisa

Japan Co

LTD

100%

100%

Monnalisa

Monnalisa

China LTD

Bebek Giyim

San ve Tic

A.S.

100%

Monnalisa

UK LTD

99%

Monnalisa Brazil LTD

Guaranteeing reported sustainability

5

in the Report on operations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Monnalisa S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
