    MNL   IT0005338139

MONNALISA S.P.A.

(MNL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:34 2023-01-16 am EST
2.860 EUR   +3.62%
01:40pMonnalisa, Standard Ethics confirms rating and evaluates ESG strategy
AN
2022Monnalisa S P A : Publication of corporate events calendar
PU
2022Monnalisa S P A : H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
Monnalisa, Standard Ethics confirms rating and evaluates ESG strategy

01/16/2023 | 01:40pm EST
(Alliance News) - Monnalisa Spa announced Monday that the rating agency Standard Ethics1 has confirmed its EE- 'adequate' - or investment grade - rating.

"The ESG rating by Standard Ethics had been assigned to the Monnalisa Group for the first time in 2022, confirming the Group's growth path in ESG," the company recalled in a note.

The Standard Ethics agency also upgraded the medium- to long-term expectation to EE+ over a 4-5 year time frame.

"Underlying the improvement achieved is the work carried out during 2022 by the Group mainly on sustainability governance and sustainable development strategies, aligned with most of the voluntary guidelines of the United Nations, the OECD and the European Union, in parallel with extra-financial reporting drawn up according to international standards adhering to ESG practices and policies that are constantly evolving with respect to evolving needs in terms of sustainability."

Monnalisa closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 49,7 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -3,25 M -3,25 M
Net Debt 2022 15,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 25,2%
Managers and Directors
Christian Simoni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piero Iacomoni Chairman
Leonardo Luca Etro Independent Director
Fabrizio Dosi Independent Director
Matthew Tugliani Director & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONNALISA S.P.A.-4.83%16
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE15.50%425 745
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL14.26%186 724
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.18%85 140
ESSILORLUXOTTICA2.75%83 761
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.53%40 227