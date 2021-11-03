Monnalisa appears in Future Respect 2021 Index

MONNALISA®

MONNALISA APPEARS IN THE CONSUMERLAB RESEARCH CENTRE'S

"FUTURE RESPECT 2021 INDEX"

AFFORDABLE CONSUMER-FRIENDLY SUSTAINABILITY AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNANCE ARE THE

PILLARS OF ITS SUCCESS

Arezzo (AR), November 3, 2021

Monnalisa, the high-end childrenswear sector leader and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (former AIM Italia) of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces it inclusion in the Future Respect 2021 Index by ConsumerLab, for having illustrated in an understandable and comprehensive manner its sustainable governance - thus helping consumers to make informed decisions.

Christian Simoni, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "ConsumerLab's report highlights the constant and systematic work by our company to make a positive impact on the community and the environment, in line with the sustainability objectives set out in the three-year plan. This recognition demonstrates that our Sustainability Report is clear, accessible and communicated in a targeted and fair manner, influencing Consumer opinion and the market. We are aware that actions are the only way to produce verifiable impacts and benefits for the region and society at large. "

The index - created by ConsumerLab's Research Centre - includes principled business entities, selected by a group of 300 consumers from an analysis of 1500 Sustainability Reports for 2020 identified by a team of experts, who have analysed the content, transparency, and ability to make informed choices, identifying the 50 best companies to be included in the Future Respect 2021 Index.

The best shall be chosen through online voting - on the ConsumerLab website - until November 24, 2021, by clicking on the icon of the designated brand and indicating the assigned rating. This vote will determine the 12 leading 2021 Sustainability Reports, defined as "High Performers."

Monnalisa SpA (EGM -TickerMNL), listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (former AIM Italia) since July 12, 2018 and engaged in the high-end childrenswear segment, was founded in Arezzo in 1968. It distributes in over 60 countries, both through direct flagship stores and at the world's best-known Department Stores and more than 500 multibrand sales points. Focusing on high-quality and made in Italy style, its research and development investment is matched by a commitment to sustainability. The company complies with the SA8000 regulation and environmental certification ISO 14001.

