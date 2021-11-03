Log in
    MNL   IT0005338139

MONNALISA S.P.A.

(MNL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/03 04:11:09 am
3.81 EUR   +1.60%
Monnalisa appears in Future Respect 2021 Index
PU
10/14MONNALISA S P A : Half – Year Report at June 30, 2021
PU
09/06NEW OPENING IN CHINA : Nanjing, Deji Plaza
PU
Monnalisa appears in Future Respect 2021 Index

11/03/2021 | 04:32am EDT
MONNALISA®

PRESS RELEASE

MONNALISA APPEARS IN THE CONSUMERLAB RESEARCH CENTRE'S

"FUTURE RESPECT 2021 INDEX"

AFFORDABLE CONSUMER-FRIENDLY SUSTAINABILITY AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNANCE ARE THE

PILLARS OF ITS SUCCESS

Arezzo (AR), November 3, 2021

Monnalisa, the high-end childrenswear sector leader and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (former AIM Italia) of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces it inclusion in the Future Respect 2021 Index by ConsumerLab, for having illustrated in an understandable and comprehensive manner its sustainable governance - thus helping consumers to make informed decisions.

Christian Simoni, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "ConsumerLab's report highlights the constant and systematic work by our company to make a positive impact on the community and the environment, in line with the sustainability objectives set out in the three-year plan. This recognition demonstrates that our Sustainability Report is clear, accessible and communicated in a targeted and fair manner, influencing Consumer opinion and the market. We are aware that actions are the only way to produce verifiable impacts and benefits for the region and society at large. "

The index - created by ConsumerLab's Research Centre - includes principled business entities, selected by a group of 300 consumers from an analysis of 1500 Sustainability Reports for 2020 identified by a team of experts, who have analysed the content, transparency, and ability to make informed choices, identifying the 50 best companies to be included in the Future Respect 2021 Index.

The best shall be chosen through online voting - on the ConsumerLab website - until November 24, 2021, by clicking on the icon of the designated brand and indicating the assigned rating. This vote will determine the 12 leading 2021 Sustainability Reports, defined as "High Performers."

This Press Release is available on the company website www.monnalisa.eu/it/, in the "Investor Relations/Press Releases" section.

Monnalisa SpA (EGM -TickerMNL), listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (former AIM Italia) since July 12, 2018 and engaged in the high-end childrenswear segment, was founded in Arezzo in 1968. It distributes in over 60 countries, both through direct flagship stores and at the world's best-known Department Stores and more than 500 multibrand sales points. Focusing on high-quality and made in Italy style, its research and development investment is matched by a commitment to sustainability. The company complies with the SA8000 regulation and environmental certification ISO 14001.

MONNALISA S.p.A.

Via Madame Curie, 7 - 52100 Arezzo - Italy

VAT No. 01163300518

www.monnalisa.eu - e-mail:info@monnalisa.eu - ph. +39 0575 9850.1 - fax +39 0575 9850.20

Monnalisa S.p.A.

CFO SIM S.p.A.

IR Top Consulting

Issuer

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor & Media Relations

Corso Buenos Aires, 1

Via dell'Annunciata 23/4

Via Bigli,19

20124 Milan

20121 Milan

20121 Milan

Elena Losa

Tel. +39 02 303431

Floriana Vitale

Tel. +39 02 20520744

ecm@cfosim.com

Domenico Gentile

e.losa@monnalisa.eu

Tel. +39 02 4547 3883/4

ir@irtop.com

ufficiostampa@irtop.com

Disclaimer

Monnalisa S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
07/27MONNALISA S P A : Integrated report 2020 and 2021-2023 sustainability plan
PU
06/30MONNALISA S P A : appoints new Digital Manager
PU
06/18MONNALISA S P A : Appointment Chairman, CEO and SB
PU
06/07MONNALISA S P A : Financial Report 2020
PU
05/31MONNALISA S P A : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/27MONNALISA S P A : Completion Jafin RPT
PU
05/24MONNALISA S P A : Filing of slates of candidates for the appointment of the board of direc..
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 34,7 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2020 -9,80 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 25,2%
Technical analysis trends MONNALISA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Average target price 4,65 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Simoni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piero Iacomoni Chairman
Leonardo Etro Independent Director
Fabrizio Dosi Independent Director
Matteo Tugliani Director & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONNALISA S.P.A.-4.82%23
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE34.04%398 988
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL58.99%167 959
ESSILORLUXOTTICA44.84%93 924
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA42.42%71 654
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.33.51%59 569