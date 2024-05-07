May 07, 2024 at 09:30 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Monnalisa Spa on Tuesday announced the appointment of Matteo Tugliani as the group's new chief executive officer.

Also appointed was the new investor relations manager, Sara Sisti, who has been with the company for six years in the role of Finance & Control Manager, which she will continue.

Monnalisa trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR1.44 per share.

