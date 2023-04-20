Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Monnalisa S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNL   IT0005338139

MONNALISA S.P.A.

(MNL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:55:25 2023-04-20 am EDT
2.700 EUR    0.00%
05:02aMonnalisa ready to adopt blockchain technology
AN
03/31Monnalisa S.p.a. : the Board of Directors approves the annual report at 31st December 2022
PU
03/31Monnalisa, widens loss in 2022; up revenues
AN
Summary 
Summary

Monnalisa ready to adopt blockchain technology

04/20/2023 | 05:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Monnalisa Spa has announced that it is ready to adopt Blockchain technology with a pilot activity on the Couture line, through the "Track IT Blockchain Project" of ICE - Government Agency for the Internationalization and Promotion of Italian Enterprises.

"A project consistent with Monnalisa's business culture, which combines innovation, research and creativity to ensure quality, sustainability and safety of each and every garment," reads the company note.

The launch is scheduled to coincide with the presentation of the 4 models of the Couture line. The technology partner guaranteeing the service is the company EZ Lab - Blockchain solutions.

Monnalisa is flat at EUR2.70 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

