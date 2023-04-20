Monnalisa ready to adopt blockchain technology

(Alliance News) - Monnalisa Spa has announced that it is ready to adopt Blockchain technology with a pilot activity on the Couture line, through the "Track IT Blockchain Project" of ICE - Government Agency for the Internationalization and Promotion of Italian Enterprises.

"A project consistent with Monnalisa's business culture, which combines innovation, research and creativity to ensure quality, sustainability and safety of each and every garment," reads the company note.

The launch is scheduled to coincide with the presentation of the 4 models of the Couture line. The technology partner guaranteeing the service is the company EZ Lab - Blockchain solutions.

Monnalisa is flat at EUR2.70 per share.

