  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Monnalisa S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNL   IT0005338139

MONNALISA S.P.A.

(MNL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.050 EUR   -0.65%
01:15pMonnalisa S.p.a. : the Board of Directors approves the annual report at 31st December 2022
PU
12:50pMonnalisa, widens loss in 2022; up revenues
AN
03:56aSquares up tentatively; Tenaris takes top spot
AN
Monnalisa, widens loss in 2022; up revenues

03/31/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Monnalisa Spa approved its 2022 results on Friday, reporting a loss of EUR3.3 million, worsening from a loss of EUR2.1 million in fiscal 2021, "as a result of the lower positive impact of foreign exchange differences and tax management," the company explains.

The group reported revenues of EUR46.4 million, up 6.0 percent at current exchange rates and 5.0 percent at constant exchange rates from EUR43.6 million in 2021.

Consolidated reported Ebitda stood at EUR5.8 million at current exchange rates and EUR6 million at constant exchange rates compared with EUR5.1 million in 2021.

"The improvement in the result is also the result of the rigorous implementation of the spending review policy and the increase in turnover, which allows for a more balanced absorption of overhead costs," the company points out.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda stood at EUR5.9 million. Adjustments to Ebitda are mainly related to store openings and closures made in the last 12 months, some one-off costs incurred in the period.

Consolidated Ebit was negative EUR2.1 million, an improvement from negative EUR2.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Group adjusted Net Financial Position stands at EUR8.6 million in debt, in line with 2021, while Net Financial Position including current and non-current liabilities related to IFRS16 is EUR28.9 million, compared to EUR29.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Monnalisa's stock on Friday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR3.05 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 49,7 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net Debt 2022 15,9 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart MONNALISA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Monnalisa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONNALISA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,07 €
Average target price 4,05 €
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Simoni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piero Iacomoni Chairman
Leonardo Luca Etro Independent Director
Fabrizio Dosi Independent Director
Matthew Tugliani Director & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONNALISA S.P.A.5.86%17
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE21.64%451 898
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL27.40%209 871
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA20.56%90 336
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-3.16%79 574
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.11.77%45 536
