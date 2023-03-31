Monnalisa, widens loss in 2022; up revenues

(Alliance News) - Monnalisa Spa approved its 2022 results on Friday, reporting a loss of EUR3.3 million, worsening from a loss of EUR2.1 million in fiscal 2021, "as a result of the lower positive impact of foreign exchange differences and tax management," the company explains.

The group reported revenues of EUR46.4 million, up 6.0 percent at current exchange rates and 5.0 percent at constant exchange rates from EUR43.6 million in 2021.

Consolidated reported Ebitda stood at EUR5.8 million at current exchange rates and EUR6 million at constant exchange rates compared with EUR5.1 million in 2021.

"The improvement in the result is also the result of the rigorous implementation of the spending review policy and the increase in turnover, which allows for a more balanced absorption of overhead costs," the company points out.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda stood at EUR5.9 million. Adjustments to Ebitda are mainly related to store openings and closures made in the last 12 months, some one-off costs incurred in the period.

Consolidated Ebit was negative EUR2.1 million, an improvement from negative EUR2.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Group adjusted Net Financial Position stands at EUR8.6 million in debt, in line with 2021, while Net Financial Position including current and non-current liabilities related to IFRS16 is EUR28.9 million, compared to EUR29.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Monnalisa's stock on Friday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR3.05 per share.

