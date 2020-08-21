Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Monobank ASA    BRA-ME   NO0010752231

MONOBANK ASA

(BRA-ME)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRAbank ASA: BRA-ME - New BRAbank ASA enters into agree...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 01:10am EDT
BRAbank ASA: BRA-ME - New BRAbank ASA enters into agreement with Stacc AS

Publish date: 21 Aug 2020 05:05Regulatory

Related to the merger between Easybank ASA (EASY-NOTC) and BRAbank ASA (BRA-ME), an agreement with Stacc AS have been agreed, that stipulate that certain intellectual property relating to Application management system, Internet banking and credit card applications developed by BRAbank, is transferred to Stacc AS. The intention is that Stacc AS will further develop and commercialize the systems in question. The agreement ensures that the merged company (New BRAbank) receives a share of future commercial income related to the systems developed by BRAbank. Stacc AS will establish a subsidiary to focus on the development and commercialization of the transferred intellectual properties.

In addition, a development and maintenance agreement with Stacc AS have been entered into.

The agreement will be activated as part of the merger, pending relevant authority approvals.

Stacc AS, based in Bergen Norway, is a finance technology company with about 80 employees, delivering modern, innovative and flexible systems to a wide range of banks and finance companies in the Nordic region. Stacc AS is already a key IT-supplier, both to BRAbank and Easybank.

Quotes:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO Easybank and appointed CEO New BRAbank ASA:

'This agreement with Stacc AS ensures that systems developed by BRAbank will be further developed and commercialized by a leading fintech supplier and providing BRAbank ample development and maintenance capabilities in the future.'

Henrik Lie-Nielsen, Chairman of the board, Stacc AS:

' Our ambitions for further development of the new subsidiary in Stacc AS are great. The agreement with BRAbank further strengthens our business in futureproof IT solutions for banks and finance companies, and the new subsidiary will have a number of synergies with the current products and services portfolio in Stacc.'

For further information contact:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, Chief Executive Officer, Easybank ASA, phone: +47 924 66 688

Hans Ljøen, Chief Executive Officer, BRAbank ASA, phone: +47 481 87 750

Henrik Lie-Nielsen, Chairman of the board, Stacc AS, phone: +47 924 04 152




Disclaimer

Brabank ASA published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 05:09:43 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MONOBANK ASA
01:10aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - New BRAbank ASA enters into agree...
PU
01:06aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - New BRAbank ASA enters into agreement with Stacc AS
AQ
01:03aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Turnaround complete and profitabi...
PU
01:01aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Turnaround complete and profitability restored
AQ
08/14BRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Invitation to the presentation of...
PU
08/14BRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Invitation to the presentation of BRAbank's results for t..
AQ
07/16BRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting - approval of ..
AQ
07/09BRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Update on Voting Undertakings
AQ
06/16BRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06/12MONOBANK : Easybank asa and brabank asa to combine - creating a leading digital ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 340 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net income 2020 -41,9 M -4,71 M -4,71 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 310 M 34,7 M 34,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 68,7%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Ljøen Chief Executive Officer
Viggo Leisner Chairman
Tom Henning Rimestad Chief Operating Officer
Torbjørn Botnevik Chief Financial Officer
Martin Valland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONOBANK ASA35
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.66%161 104
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.19%57 280
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.31%53 192
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.15%47 064
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.36%44 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group